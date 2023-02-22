Geneva aldermen recommend $20K contract for diversity, equity plan

GENEVA – Aldermen Tuesday recommended approval of a $20,000 contract for a company to facilitate a community Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Plan.

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, they voted 9-0 with one absent to recommend the contract with Ethos of Evanston. The City Council will take final action.

“In March of 2021, the City Council approved the formation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force as recommended by the Strategic Plan Advisory Committee,” Assistant City Administrator Ben McCready said.

The goal of the task force – and ultimately with the facilitator assistance – is to present goals and objectives that move Geneva toward being more inclusive and welcoming, officials said.

The task force began a community listening session last April, identifying 13 key areas of focus, and realized that a facilitator was needed to gather more stakeholder input, develop a plan and make key recommendations to the City Council, McCready said.

The areas of focus were Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, city practices, community partnerships, community policing, economic empowerment, gender/sexual orientation, health care, housing, language access, public engagement, race and ethnicity, senior citizens and youth.

The city received six responses to its request for proposals, three firms were interviewed and Ethos was the most responsive in meeting the evaluation criteria, and were the only local firm, McCready said.

“When Ethos was approached and told, ‘Unfortunately, you are too far above our budget,’ ... they worked with the city and were willing to come down to our budget,” task force chair Ashley Nuzzo-Ericksen said.

She said the company’s initial price was more than four times the city’s budgeted amount of $20,000.

Part of the reason that the company came down on its price “is actually because an employee of Ethos grew up in Geneva and had a little soft spot for it,” Nuzzo-Ericksen said. “I just think that kind of speaks for the character of Geneva, far reaching everyone.”

“Ethos is a very large company. They have a lot of facilitations,” Nuzzo-Erickson said. “They have fortune 500 companies as their clients and also cities just like Geneva.”

Task force member Liza Cervenka said they were looking for a local company to do this work, where they could come in person to talk to Geneva residents.

“We will make it accessible and inclusive by offering it online as well for people to join, but we felt it was important to have these folks come in person,” Cervenka said.

The timeline would be to begin in March and wrap up in October, Cervenka said.

“It’s critical when we present the plan that it’s not ‘our’ plan, it’s Geneva residents’ plan,” Cervenka said. “The piece we really want to emphasize is the expertise in the data collection. This is a very comprehensive and – I would say – a responsible plan for finding out what all the stakeholders in the Geneva have to say.”

The company will also help package the information so the task force can present it in in a way that is easy to understand, Cervenka said.

“They will actually come up with a strategic plan … but it’s going to be five to 10 pages. We want this to not be some huge document that sits on a shelf that no one can understand or use,” Cervenka said. “We want it to be very actionable.”

Cervenka said other cities are surprised that Geneva is doing this.

“It’s very cutting edge,” Cervenka said. “It’s their brand, right? It’s their business and they want to be associated with a town like Geneva that might not be the most obvious in need of something like this – but that’s the entire point. They want to be associated with it.”

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Amy Mayer said she was impressed with the work the task force was doing.

“I know you guys are volunteers and I just want to thank you for doing this for Geneva,” Mayer said.