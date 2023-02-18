St. Charles team to take the plunge for Special Olympics

Each year, the Polar Plunge – jumping into cold water in cold weather— raises donations for Special Olympics Illinois programming and events.

At 10 a.m. March 4, members of the St. Charles team will plunge into a portable tank in the parking lot near the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St. Plunging from the city will be members of the police and fire departments, city staff, St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek and their families and friends.

Joining them will be representatives from the Batavia Police Department, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Special Olympics Athletes John Remitz and Janna Blowers.

Come out to support the team, have some fun, and purchase some swag. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

For details, including how to donate, go to soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamID=13496.

St. Charles Police Officer Jennifer Larsen organizes all of the police department’s events supporting Special Olympics Illinois. She expressed her gratitude to all who have supported local events.

“Thank you to everyone who has attended our Law Enforcement Torch Run events or generously donated in support of Special Olympics Illinois,” she said in a news release from the city of St. Charles. “Because of you, last year we raised $23,902.99! Statewide, LETR events raised $4,579,847.59 for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. This allows athletes to participate in programs and the athletic games without having to worry about purchasing sports equipment, uniforms, or travel expenses. It also connects the athletes to important medical services, such as cardiac screenings, dental care, and more. Being a part of these events is such a rewarding and inspirational experience.”

More information about Special Olympics Illinois is available at soill.org.