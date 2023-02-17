St. Charles Restaurant Week to kick off Monday

The 13th annual St. Charles Restaurant Week will take place Feb. 20 to Feb. 24.

More than 40 restaurants will participate in this years’ event. Participating restaurants will offer a 15% discount on a total bill of $20 or more (not including alcohol, tax and gratuity). A list of participating restaurants is at stcalliance.org/restaurantweek.

This promotion applies to any time of the day the restaurant is open and is for dine-in only. In order to receive the discount, customers must mention that they are dining for St. Charles Restaurant Week to their server upon ordering.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to win a $25 gift card to a participating restaurant using the Travel St. Charles app. When dining during St. Charles Restaurant Week, individuals will be able to check in to the restaurant under the Restaurant Week Challenge on the Challenges tab.

Individuals who check into one or more restaurants will be entered to win. Six winners will be chosen out of the people who complete the challenge and will be notified via email on Feb. 27.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki is encouraging everyone to dine out for St. Charles Restaurant Week.

“This is the perfect time to go out and try a new restaurant while supporting local,” Sawicki said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “St. Charles has an outstanding culinary scene and it’s a great event to help showcase these establishments.”

More information on St. Charles Restaurant Week and the St. Charles Restaurant Week Gift Card Challenge is available at stcalliance.org/restaurantweek. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at info@stcalliance.org or call 630-443-3967.