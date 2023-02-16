Geneva High School class of 2017 records to be destroyed

GENEVA — The temporary files for all students in the Geneva High School class of 2017 will be destroyed during the week of March 27, so former students from that class can pick up their records prior to March 20, officials announced in a news release.

Records may be picked up at Geneva High School, 416 McKinley Ave., Geneva after contacting high school Registrar Debbie Hanson at 630-463-3830 or dhanson@geneva304.org no later than March 20 to pick up records.

Temporary records are maintained for five years following graduation, transfer, or permanent withdrawal from a school district at which point they may be destroyed.

State law mandates that a student’s record belongs to the student at age 18. Students who wish to pick up their file must do so in person and present a photo ID. Students may also give written permission for the files to be released to a parent. Parents should bring written permission and a photocopy of an ID for the file to be released.