Geneva D-304 board to spend $54,660 to fix 27 deficiencies at football, baseball fields

GENEVA – The baseball press box at Geneva High School does not have handrails on both sides as legally required for safety.

The Burgess Field men’s and women’s restrooms’ hand-washing sinks both require thermostatic mixing valves to prevent water temperatures from exceeding 110 degrees.

And visitors cannot exit concession restrooms if the doors are deadbolt locked on the outside.

These are among the 27 violations District 304 must correct at its athletic facilities. The school board Monday voted to accept results of the 10-year Life Safety Site Survey from Director of Operations Scott Ney.

The district has until Dec. 31, 2025 to make the corrections at a cost of $54,660, according to the report.

The most expensive repair, $12,500, is to install a reduced pressure zone backflow preventer for the domestic water service at the Burgess Field visitor concession, according to the life safety report.

Backflow preventers allow water to flow in one direction to prevent drinking water from being contaminated with other sources.

The district also has to install 42 handrails on both sides of the stairs leading to the press box at the baseball field at a cost of $5,250, according to the report.

The district must buy eight thermostatic mixing valves for the women’s and men’s restrooms at the Burgess Field concession to prevent water temperature from exceeding 110 degrees, at a cost of $3,200, according to the report.

In addition to the men’s and women’s visitor restrooms, the men’s and women’s restrooms below the bleachers all require “classroom function” type deadbolts so people can exit the rooms if the doors become locked from the outside.

The district must buy four of these deadbolts, and one for the baseball press box, at $300 apiece, for a total cost of $1,500, according to the report.

The district must also install three emergency lights at two press boxes and an electrical storage area at Burgess Field, at a cost of $500 each; and replace two exit lights at the two press boxes, also at a cost of $500 each, a total cost of $2,500, according to the report.

The district must also replace 11 missing guardrails at the baseball press box at a cost of $3,300.

The full report is available online at meetings.boardbook.org.