Woman reports being groped while jogging along Fox River Trail in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – A woman jogging on the Fox River Trail Monday night reported being groped by an unknown man, St. Charles police announced in a news release.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 47-year-old woman was jogging on the trail near the 300 block of South Riverside Avenue, just south of the Illinois Street Bridge, the release stated.

She was jogging as part of a group, but the others were ahead of her. She heard someone quickly approaching from behind. The person approaching put his arms around her shoulders and grabbed her chest and abdomen, the release stated.

She screamed and he ran away, westbound across a pedestrian bridge, near Indiana Street, and was last seen running north on First Street toward Illinois Street.

The man was of unknown race or age, but with a thin build and approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall and last seen wearing a gray or dark camouflage winter coat and dark pants.

St. Charles patrol officers and detectives are actively investigating this crime.

Anyone with information related to this offense is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377- 4435.

Information can also be left anonymously at the St. Charles Police Drug and Crime Tip Line by calling, 866-378-4267 or by submitting information online at: www.stcharlesil.gov.