St. Charles School District expected to have new strategic plan by spring

Efforts continue to move forward on developing a new strategic plan for St. Charles School District.

Superintendent Paul Gordon gave an update to School Board members during Monday’s School Board meeting. A committee comprised of students, staff members, board members and school and district administrators is working with Schaumburg-based Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to develop a new plan.

The firm also led the search that resulted in the hiring of Gordon, who started with the district last July.

“We are really looking for the strategic plan to be in the board’s hands in May,” Gordon told board members.

Board members had previously decided that belonging, perseverance and achievement should be the values that drive the new plan.

“These core values will be woven throughout all of our strategic plan,” Gordon said.

Board Vice President Joseph Lackner had previously said he would like students to have a sense of belonging.

“I would like every student that participates in D-303 to feel that they belong here and not only that they belong here, but that their school experience belongs to them,” he said.

Board member Matthew Kuschert made the case that perseverance should be one of the values driving the new strategic plan.

“Without perseverance, you are not going to have achievement,” he said.

A portion of the strategic plan is called Portrait of a Learner/Graduate. District officials said the goal of Portrait of a Learner/Graduate is to provide a framework that informs the strategic plan and helps the district decide how to provide students the experiences and opportunities that help them develop the competencies they need when they graduate.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates gathered community input on what academic skills are important. Strong written and oral communication skills along with reading comprehension top the list.