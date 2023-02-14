Soup’s on at Batavia United Way’s soup tasting open house

BATAVIA — After a hiatus in 2022 and a curbside event in 2021, the Batavia United Way has announced the return of its annual soup tasting open house at 6 p.m. March 15 at Bar Evolution and The Tea Tree.

According to a news release, ticketed guests will receive a 3-oz. sample of each of the dozen available soups and learn more about the participating restaurants. Participating restaurants include Bocaditos Café, Briana’s Pancake House, Bulldogs Red Hots, Chicken Salad Chick, Daddio’s Diner, Fernando’s Street Kitchen, Flyleaf Bakery Café, Gammon Coach House, Pal Joey’s Restaurant, Sidecar Supper Club, Thai Village, Tusk Thai and Windmill Grille & Pizzeria.

Fresh-baked bread and soup crackers will accompany the soup. Beverages will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at bataviaunitedway.org/soupevent. Due to limited ticket availability and the likelihood of a sold-out event, online purchases are encouraged. Proceeds from this event support neighbors in need through Batavia United Way, the release stated.