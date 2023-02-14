Kane County Boys Basketball Notes: Geneva keeping level heads during difficult last-season stretch

It’s been a difficult end of the season stretch for Geneva, but Mick Lawrence and his Vikings are keeping a level heads.
The Vikings are weathering a four-game skid entering the final week of the regular season, surprising struggles considering the mounds of success they were achieving a few weeks ago.
Geneva (22-8, 8-5) was seemingly on a collision course with Wheaton Warrenville South for a potential share of the DuKane Conference on Jan. 27 while riding a then-15-game winning streak.
After the loss to the Tigers, Geneva rebounded for three victories before their current skid to close the season. They’ll finish up on Wednesday against Lake Park at home before regionals begin on Feb. 21.
“We reflect right after the game, the next day, learn what we can do better, and then, forget about it,” said Lawrence, a senior guard. “There is no sobbing over losses on our team and that has been made clear by our leaders.”
Geneva junior forward Tommy Diamond echoed similar thoughts.
“Yeah, it’s been frustrating losing, but we are doing a good job staying together,” Diamond said. “We take the punches and move on to the next day. We still have our goals ahead of us and we would rather be playing poorly now, rather than in playoffs.”
“We have to keep showing up every day and get better,” Diamond continued. “Shots will fall, good things will come our way, we have to trust our work. It’s only a matter of time until we get back to how things were.”
The Vikings are jumbling different pieces throughout their defensive zone scheme in the meantime.
“Our zone has a lot more to it than the average viewer sees,” Lawrence said. “So we have guys having to play different rows and different spots in our zone. Our defense was a big part of why we were winning games because no one could score on us, so with guys playing different spots, it affects us.”
Haith, Marmion look ahead to regionals and beyond
With one more game to go in the regular season, Marmion coach Joe Piekarz’s message to his team is simple.
“His main message is that when it is time for win or go home, anyone can beat anyone,” Cadets senior Jabe Haith said. “We have to go into the playoffs playing our game and do the things we do to help us succeed as a team.”
The Cadets have 18 wins entering Wednesday’s season finale with Bartlett. With a win, it would be the program’s highest win total since 2015, when Marmion won 18 games.
What gives Haith the confidence their best basketball is still to come?
“I’m confident because throughout the season we have been put through almost every situation possible,” Haith said. “We’ve learned from each and everyone one of our losses. We’ve competed with some of the best competition in the state. I think we are more mature than we were at the start of the season as well.”
One player that emerged from the Cadets’ 59-58 loss to Providence on Feb. 10 was sophomore guard Bradley Stratton. Stratton had 13 points.
“Bradley is a great shooter,” Haith said. “He is a guy that when he is hitting, he can stack threes on quickly and is a big threat. His second half of the season, he has dialed in and is continuously looking to be better than he was the day before. Super hard worker and brings a lot to the team.”