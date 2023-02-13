Wrestling: Sectional champs SueSue Paw, Sydney Perry lead Batavia’s three state qualifiers

Batavia senior SueSue Paw is an accomplished athlete in track.
She’s aiming to land her first trip to the state track meet in Charleston this spring. She’s competed in track for seven years.
“I’ve been on the varsity for track all four years,” Paw said. “Shot put and discus are my two events, but I haven’t made state yet.”
Paw can check off one of her primary goals after finally landing a coveted trip to the state tournament – in wrestling.
For now, Paw will have to wait a few more months for her track goal, but she was one of the standout performers at the Schaumburg Sectional on Feb. 11.
Paw pinned Andrew’s Emma Akpan to win the sectional title in the 235-pound weight class.
Paw’s meteoric rise in wrestling was among the many storylines at the highly competitive two-day sectional. Paw (26-14) celebrated her sectional championship by hugging one of her coaches immediately after her victory.
“My coach was following me around school, so I decided to join wrestling this year for the first time,” Paw said. “Heart and determination were the keys for me. This is my first year wrestling. I have amazing coaches. I’m so happy.”
Batavia junior Sydney Perry is at the opposite spectrum of her novice teammate. A state champion last season in the IHSA’s inaugural individual girls state meet, Perry (30-0) kept her varsity record unblemished with a dominating performance at sectionals, culminated by a 14-4 major-decision victory over Barrington’s Kaia Fernandez in the 145-pound final.
“I feel like I did very good this weekend, but I wished I would’ve pushed the pace more and had cleaner takedowns, but did overall pretty good,” Perry said.
Freshman Lily Enos was Batavia’s third state qualifier, taking third place at 100 pounds.
Batavia took fourth place at the sectional with 113 points, behind Andrew (154.5), Schaumburg (150) and Hoffman Estates (118.5).