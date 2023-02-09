Kane County Girls Notes: Carlson showing elements of former Batavia star Liza Fruendt’s progression as a player

ST. CHARLES – Brooke Carlson was nine points away from an even more significant mark than a personal career-high.

Carlson, the Batavia junior guard, scored 42 points in a win over St. Charles North on Tuesday night. Liza Fruendt, a 2014 Batavia graduate, still holds the school record for 51 points in a single game, which was achieved against Geneva.

Carlson, in her own right, can perhaps still share shades of similarities – star player to star player.

“She’s just an amazing kid,” Batavia coach Kevin Jensen said. “She works so incredibly hard, she’s strong as can be [and] explosive as can be. My job at this was ‘don’t screw it up’ and put her in spots where she gets to make good plays.

Fruendt went through the same progression, too.

“[Carlson] didn’t have to force shots,” Jensen continued. “What was there, she took. When there was an opportunity to drive, she took it. When there’s an open 3, she took it. But, that’s where she has progressed from each year. She’s been more under control, she’s made the extra pass when needed. She’s gotten to the rack or hit the 3 when it’s needed.”

Sometimes, Jensen will get some flashbacks of Fruendt. A quick play in the game last week against Wheaton North is a quick example.

“She got the ball at the volleyball line and looked down ‘Oh, what should I do and just shot it. I’m like, yeah, that one reminded me of Liza where it was ‘OK, I guess that’s good offense’.”

Carlson, for her part, has learned to take the right shot. Not just a shot.

“I definitely think [it’s a part of my progression as a player],” Carlson said. “I kind of ease more into [a game] and know when to take the right shot, not just the shot. [Also] just getting space for myself and moving it for the team and them getting it back to me. It’s been really good this season.”

St. Charles North

St. Charles North had some “tougher conversations” following the loss to Batavia to close the regular season.

Carlson’s 42 points might generate the most immediate attention, but other areas: perhaps such as late defensive rotations, closing out shots, foul accumulation, etc., are some of the layers underneath.

If given the choice between winning the last game of the season and going into the postseason with some weaknesses they didn’t know enough about or getting beat and exposing those areas of improvement before the tournament in order to have time to correct those, Tomczak takes the latter.

“Would we have preferred to expose some weaknesses and win the game? Of course we would, but we’ve got that on tape now and that’s something we can study and get better from,” Tomczak said.

“Because if this game happened a week from now, we’re going home,” Tomczak said. “We’re done and the fact of the matter is, it didn’t. And, we have a valuable learning experience that we just had [tonight] to prepare us for the tournament and it’s going to make us better.”