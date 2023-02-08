Kane judge convicts Matteson man of felony criminal sexual assault

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Matteson man was convicted Feb. 3 of three counts of felony criminal sexual assault, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In a bench trial, Kane County Associate Judge David Kliment found Sheah M. Brown, 27, of the 5900 block of Matteson guilty. Brown had waived his right to a jury trial, the release stated.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Amanda Busljeta and Matt Rodgers presented evidence that on Feb. 2, 2020, the victim and Brown, who did not know one another, were attending a party at a home on Canterfield Parkway East in West Dundee.

Brown saw the victim alone and asleep on the living room sofa and sexually assaulted her, the release stated.

Court records show Brown was indicted on two charges of criminal sexual assault of a victim unable to give consent and one count of criminal sexual assault with force or the threat of force.

Brown had been free on $5,000 bond, but Kliment revoked his bond upon conviction and ordered Brown taken into custody at the Kane County jail.

Brown faces a sentence of between 12 and 45 years of imprisonment in prison or probation, the release stated.

The charges against Brown were Class 1 felonies, each count punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Brown could also be fined up to $25,000 on each count, or the judge could sentence him to probation.

Brown is to appear before Kliment for motions and sentencing on March 30, the release stated.

In addition to the prison term, Brown must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, the release stated.

“I am proud of this victim for the courage she showed in sitting in the courtroom and confronting the defendant, who refused to be accountable for his criminal actions,” Busljeta stated in the release.

She thanked Rodgers and victim advocate Sheila Gray, “and for the incredible work of the West Dundee Police Department.”