Geneva aldermen recommend nearly $1.2M contract for new transformer

GENEVA – Aldermen Monday recommended approval of a bid for nearly $1.2 million for a new power transformer for the Geneva Business Park electric substation on the city’s east side in anticipation of continued growth.

Power transformers transmit electrical power from one circuit to another without changing frequency.

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, aldermen recommended that the contract go to OTC Services Inc. of Louisville, Ohio.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said five companies sent bids and OTC Services was the lowest responsible bid.

“The anticipated delivery date of the transformer is March 1, 2025, due to the lead time to build the transformer,” Dawkins said.

The contract includes a payment structure of 25% deposit upon receipt of the order, 25% paid with material order, 40% after completion of factory testing and the final 10% paid after successful testing and acceptance of the installed transformer, Dawkins said.

“Expenses for the transformer will be paid over multiple fiscal years,” Dawkins said.

Second Ward Alderman Richard Marks asked if not having the transformer in place now would stop construction from continuing in the east side Geneva Business Park.

“We do have capacity, but we can’t feed everything that’s planned on being built in the next couple years,” Superintendent of Electric Services Aaron Holton said. “We’re going to hope that’s going to dovetail whenever we get the transformer built and we’ll be able to handle those new buildings.”

The City Council will take final action on the contract.