The Kaneland Citizens Advisory Committee and Kaneland Education Association are hosting a school board candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove.

The seven-member Board of Education has four open positions. The forum will begin with an introduction and candidate statements. Audience members will have an opportunity to submit questions to a moderator, according to a news release.

The consolidated election is April 4.