February 05, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Charles Mental Health Board to consider funding requests at spring meeting

By Shaw Local News Network
The St. Charles 708 Community Mental Health Board will consider requests for funding for fiscal year 2023-24 at its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 19, 2023 at the St. Charles Municipal Center. (Shaw Local file photo)

ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles 708 Community Mental Health Board will consider requests for funding for fiscal year 2023-24 at its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 19, 2023 at the St. Charles Municipal Center, 2 E. Main St.

According to a news release from the city of St. Charles, the Mental Health Board has allotted approximately $612,000 in funding to organizations that serve residents of St. Charles by providing services related to mental disorders, developmental disabilities, substance abuse and drug abuse in fiscal year 2022-23.

Applications will be accepted through March 10. Find agency applications and guidelines on the city website, call Sharon Bringelson at 630-762-6908 or email sbringelson@stcharlesil.gov.

St. CharlesKane County