St. Charles Mental Health Board to consider funding requests at spring meeting

ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles 708 Community Mental Health Board will consider requests for funding for fiscal year 2023-24 at its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 19, 2023 at the St. Charles Municipal Center, 2 E. Main St.

According to a news release from the city of St. Charles, the Mental Health Board has allotted approximately $612,000 in funding to organizations that serve residents of St. Charles by providing services related to mental disorders, developmental disabilities, substance abuse and drug abuse in fiscal year 2022-23.

Applications will be accepted through March 10. Find agency applications and guidelines on the city website, call Sharon Bringelson at 630-762-6908 or email sbringelson@stcharlesil.gov.