Developer proposes to increase height of townhouses planned near Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles

The St. Charles Plan Commission this month will hold a public hearing on plans to increase the height of townhouses proposed to be built northeast of Charlestowne Mall and south of Foxfield Road in St. Charles.

The hearing will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The plan commission’s recommendation will go to the St. Charles City Council’s Planning and Development Committee and then to the full City Council.

The St. Charles City Council in June approved plans of developer D.R. Horton to build 105 townhouses and 62 duplexes on 28.5 acres. D.R. Horton has submitted a special use application requesting to amend the Charlestowne Lakes planned use development.

The proposed amendment would increase the allowable building height for the previously approved townhomes from 35 feet to 37 feet, 9 1/4 inches. D.R. Horton is seeking the change to “provide opportunity for alternative townhome dwelling unit floor plan offerings having a unified first floor plane level between the front door entry and the rear/garage door entry,” according to its application.

The developer states the proposed change will not result in any increase in building height as measured from the adjacent rear grade level and will provide opportunity for alternative townhouse dwelling unit floor plan offerings.