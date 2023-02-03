Kane County Boys Basketball Notes: Jabe Haith, Marmion ‘show what we can do’ in knocking off Mount Carmel

The key to success was being “mentally and physically tougher,” as Jabe Haith puts it.
Haith and Marmion handed Mount Carmel, ranked No. 9 by the Chicago-Sun Times, a 69-59 loss on Tuesday. Even more impressive was that the Cadets clawed back from 16 points down at halftime to come away with the win.
“That’s what we did,” Haith said on rehashing the victory to hand Mount Carmel its third loss. “We executed our game plan, which was keep them out of transition. They are a very good transition team, and the first half, we did not stop them. Second half, we put more energy into our defense and into the little things and that was huge.”
Trevon Roots finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Haith, for his part, had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. Collin Wainscott had 12 points and Jacob Piceno finished with 10 points and four assists.
“This win shows what we can do when the team is all healthy and mentally in the game,” said Haith, who missed some time with an ankle injury. “We are looking to build off this even more and continue building. Every game we play is preparing us more and more for playoffs.”
“I also want to note that Jacob Piceno played an amazing defensive game against [Mount Carmel guard DeAndre] Craig. He played his heart out,” Haith said.
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Cadets appear in good shape at 15-9.
“The team is feeling great. Everyone is supporting everyone and we are growing closer,” Haith said. “The biggest thing about our team is we play our best when we are having fun. Now that the season is winding down, we all understand that there is only so much time left. And now we’re having even more fun out there in our last games we have.”
Haith on Wednesday signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Lewis University next season. Haith considers the Flyers a “strong fit” with their spread and tempo-paced offensive system. Haith could have opportunities to play either point or shooting guard.
“The culture of the program is what I like the most,” Haith said. “There is a history of winning and a drive to do more than expected. I really like the way Coach [Scott] Trost coaches and his passion and intensity he puts towards the game. The future of the program is bright and I’m grateful to be apart of it.”
Call buzzer beater layup stuns Wheaton Warrenville South
An errant screen on the wrong player might have been the blessing in disguise all along for St. Charles East in the final seconds against Wheaton Warrenville South on Tuesday.
After a missed Tigers free throw with under 10 seconds left, Saints forward Jacob Vrankovich corralled the rebound, drove past half court to allow a play to be drawn up with five seconds left.
“We lined up in a diamond,” Saints coach Pat Woods said of the pivotal play following the game. “Send a guy deep and we send the other shooter to the corner. We knew the inbounder (Call) was going to be open. Jack (Borri) got it back to him.”
Eddie Herrera was apparently supposed to set up a screen, but instead positioned himself in a way for Steven Call to see his chance for a drive to the hoop.
“I would say that helped me not get blocked from behind,” Call told the Chronicle on Wednesday. “In regard to the drive itself, I just saw an opening and took it to the hoop.”
Call’s driving layup handed the Tigers their first DuKane Conference loss since Feb. 13, 2021 to St. Charles North.
While the road through the regular season has been bumpy one at times for the 11-14 Saints, to Call, that win was a “clear indication that our work has payed off.”
“But that doesn’t mean we are satisfied,” Call said. “I think the new addition of running our press has helped improve our game tremendously by helping us play at our pace.”