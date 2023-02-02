Batavia to open temporary warming center 10 p.m. Thursday

BATAVIA – Batavia has established a temporary warming center at City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia, beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. through 10 a.m. Friday, in response to a National Weather Service wind chill advisory, officials announced in a news release.

The wind chill advisory is from 11 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service advisory.

Wind chill temperatures are predicted to go as low as 25 below zero in portions of north central and northeast Illinois, and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little 30 minutes, according to the advisory. Wind gusts can be as high as 25 miles an hour.

Wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero are expected Friday morning, with the coldest conditions expected across northern Illinois outside of Chicago, according to the advisory.

Extreme cold weather conditions can be very dangerous. Especially at risk are the elderly, infants and young children, people with disabilities and persons taking medication for chronic health conditions, the release stated.

The Batavia warming center will be open for the benefit of the elderly, families with small children and other vulnerable residents, the release stated.

Those arriving at the center are asked to check in at the front desk of the Batavia Police Department.

The city is unable to provide sleeping accommodations, dedicated hygiene, washing facilities or refrigerators for food storage.

Residents who have at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives should help by checking on them periodically.

Residents are also cautioned to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves while traveling outside.

Anyone with specific questions should call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.

The National Weather Service forecast puts Friday’s high temperature at 7 degrees with wind chills as low as 21 below zero with wind gusts at 5 to 10 miles an hour. Friday night temperature is expected at zero with wind chills at 10 below zero and wind gusts as high as 20 miles an hour.

Saturday should see a warm-up near 34 degrees, rising to 37 degrees on Sunday and near 42 degrees on Monday, according to the weather service forecast.