Random Acts of Kindness Week kicks off in St. Charles Feb. 13

The sixth annual Random Acts of Kindness Week begins Monday, Feb. 13 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19 in St. Charles. The event is sponsored by the local volunteer organization Random Acts Matter.

According to a news release, the goal is to spread care and compassion through random acts, like opening a door for a stranger, sharing a smile or buying coffee for the person behind you in line.

In previous years during Random Acts of Kindness Week, volunteers have baked goods for police officers and public works staff. St. Charles school district staff and administration have participated by placing yard signs with messages of kindness, sharing treats with bus drivers, sending notes to seniors in the community and showing kindness in simple ways like placing sticky notes on lockers with messages of kindness, the release stated.

Neighborhoods have shared kindness bags and left treats for their mail carriers. Last year, volunteers provided a homemade breakfast for the guests and staff at Lazarus House, the release stated.

Visit Random Acts Matter’s website to sign up for volunteer opportunities at randomactsmatter.com. Those who participate are asked to post on Facebook at Random Acts Matter or on Twitter @randomactsSTC.

According to the release, Random Acts Matter has performed over 406 acts, serving an estimated 4,573 people since its founding in 2016.

Acts of kindness are performed all year via nominations from the community when someone in St. Charles identifies a person or family in need. In addition, the group works to spread care and compassion through community outreach, including helping local veterans, Lazarus House and the Juvenile Justice Center. In the fall, the organization holds a coat drive that collects hundreds of coats for those in need, the release stated.