Maple Park woman charged with felony DUI after truck got stuck on railroad tracks

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Maple Park woman was charged with felony aggravated DUI after her truck got stuck on train tracks, which caused Union Pacific Railroad to stop all its trains until the vehicle was moved, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

Laura M. Rittenberry, 33, of the 200 block of High Street, Maple Park, was charged Jan. 29 with two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence for a third DUI offense and driving with a revoked license as a result of a DUI. Rittenberry was also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, according to sheriff’s reports and court records.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area near the intersection of Pleasant and Kennebec streets in Maple Park about 2:30 a.m. because a red 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stuck on the tracks just to the north, reports stated.

The caller, who told deputies he is a snowplow driver for the village of Maple Park, said that Rittenberry had gotten into her truck after leaving a bar, drove it off the road, onto the railroad tracks and got stuck, the report stated.

Rittenberry called him for assistance. He tried to pull her off the tracks with his work truck, but when he couldn’t, he called 911 and Union Pacific Railroad to stop all trains, the report stated.

Deputies found Rittenberry sitting in the front passenger seat of the truck to keep warm, the report stated.

Rittenberry refused chemical testing, the report stated.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Beth Kaufman stated in an email that Rittenberry’s driver’s license was revoked on Sept. 9, 2017.

Rittenberry was convicted of DUI on Aug. 23, 2017, which led to her license being revoked, according to Kaufman’s email.

Rittenberry said someone else from HD Rockers was driving her home that night.

“I was not driving at the time it happened,” Rittenberry said. “My truck was stuck in the snow in the ditch where it was parked in town. We were trying to get it out and I went forward instead of backward and got stuck even worse. I had been drinking. We were trying to get my truck home.”

Rittenberry said the man who was driving her home had not driven a truck before and she was only trying to get it unstuck from the tracks, not trying to drive home.

“I live like three streets down,” Rittenberry said.

Rittenberry said she did not know the name of the man from the bar who was helping her and he possibly did not stay for police because he had also been drinking.

“I don’t know if they were drinking or not. I can’t say for sure, but it’s possible,” Rittenberry said. “I was not actually in the truck driving when I got the DUI. He (the deputy) showed up to help get us out and smelled alcohol on me.”

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said Rittenberry was charged with DUI because she was the only one in the vehicle and had physical control of it.

“Even though she was in the passenger seat, it’s all about having physical control of the vehicle and the statement of the witness who said she was driving,” Hain said. “That is why she is charged.”

The most serious complaint Rittenberry faces is aggravated DUI for a third violation, a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or probation up to 48 months, if convicted.

Rittenberry was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9. The terms of her bond include that she not drive without a valid license.

Undersheriff Amy Johnson stated in an email that trains were stopped at 2:34 a.m. and by 4:22 a.m. the truck was off the tracks and UP was notified it could run trains again.

Union Pacific Railroad spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said when anyone gets stuck on the railroad tracks in a vehicle, “We urge people to get out of the vehicle.”

“You never know when a train is coming,” Tyvser said.

Near every railroad crossing is a number to call to get the trains stopped and if a person cannot find the sign, just to call 911 and emergency dispatch will call to get the trains stopped, Tyvser said.