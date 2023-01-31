Kaneland school board looks to purchase five buses

Some Kaneland students could arrive to school in one of five new buses next year.

The District 302 School Board discussed buying five buses at a cost of $478,125 at Monday night’s meeting.

“If we had all of the money, I would probably ask for seven or eight buses a year,” Associate Superintendent Julie-Ann Fuchs said. “Realizing that we don’t, I ask for five.

“Additionally, I ask for 1-year old buses because typically if there are going to be mechanical issues on a bus, it happens within the first year.”

According to meeting documents, each preowned 71-passenger bus will cost $95,625.

The purchase will replace five old buses, two of which have more than 150,000 miles, according to documents.

The board replaced five other buses for $431,990 last year.

“We have five 2022 [buses], so this set will give us 10,” Fuchs said. “That’s normally not a problem until you go to sell them because we’re going to have 10 buses and they’re going to be the same age.”

The new buses would enter service during the 2023-24 school year.

A final vote on purchase was postponed to the next meeting to allow the board to consider other options for selling the older buses.