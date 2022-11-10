Girls Volleyball: Breaking down the state tournament

Class 2A
Friday’s semifinals
Genoa-Kingston vs. Illinois Valley Central, noon
IC Catholic Prep vs. Freeburg, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday’s matches
Third-place game: Semifinal losers, 12:25 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 1:55 p.m.
Genoa-Kingston
Coach: Keith Foster, 13th year (271-171-2)
Record: 36-4
State history: First appearance
Keep an eye on: Tennessee Tech commit Alayna Pierce has been a force up top for the Cogs. The 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter has 426 kills and is also second on the team with 281 digs to be an effective weapon throughout the Cogs rotation.
Also: Alivia Keegan, jr., S/OH (390 assists, 109 digs, 137 kills); Hannah Langton, jr., L (425 digs, 100 assists); Mia Wise (373 assists, 87 digs, 57 aces); Kailey Kline, sr., DS/OH (219 digs, team-high 59 aces); Kaitlin Rahn, sr., MB (team-best 51 blocks, 174 kills; Lily Mueller, sr., MB (213 kills, 47 blocks)
IC Catholic Prep
Coach: Nancy Kerrigan, ninth year (207-95)
Record: 32-1
State history: 10th trip, three titles, last trip was in 2013 when they won a title
Keep an eye on: Junior outside hitter Ava Falduto has committed to Penn State and has 449 kills this year – no other Knight has more than 100. She also has 278 digs on the year.
Also: Lucy Russ, jr., S (677 assists, 213 digs, 97 kills, 50 aces); Alysa Lawton, jr., L (291 digs); Jenny Fromelt, jr., MB (team-high 47 blocks)
Illinois Valley Central
Coach: Troy Webb, seventh year (151-75-1)
Record: 36-3-1
State history: First appearance
Keep an eye on: Senior outside hitter Kenna Wollard is not only committed to Purdue but has a team-best 656 kills and 264 digs on the year. She also has 49 aces, second-best on the team.
Also: Sage Geltmaker, jr., OH (171 kills, 247 digs, 45 aces); Ali Bainter, jr., S (931 assists, 61 aces, 179 digs); Olivia Thompson, sr., L (223 digs); Lizzy Short, jr., MH (team-best 44 blocks).
Freeburg
Coach: Brooke Kloess, eighth year (198-68)
Record: 33-7
State history: Eighth appearance, four titles. Last appearance was in 2009 when they repeated as state champions.
Keep an eye on: A balanced team with four players with at least 199 kills and for players with more than 250 digs, junior outside hitter Avery Hesseldenz leads the team with 301 kills and is second with 343 digs.
Also: Kylie Kisgen, sr., DS (601 digs); Bella Gorja, sr., MB, (team-best 69 blocks and 48 aces, 227 kills, 149 digs); Lindsey Muskopf, jr., OH/DS (254 kills, 395 digs, 32 aces) Kylie Stover, jr., S (282 assists, 144 digs); Ella Gagen, sr., S (606 assists, 258 digs)
-- Eddie Carifio
Class 3A
Friday’s semifinals
Joliet Catholic vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Nazareth vs. Taylorville, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s matches
Third-place game: Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: LaKisha Cameron, second season (50-30)
Record: 23-17
State history: 15th appearance, three titles. Last appearance was in 2021 when they placed fourth in Class 3A.
Keep an eye on: A young roster is learning on the job, and apparently learning quite well. Joliet Catholic’s top two hitters are sophomores, and its setter is a junior. The Angels lost three of their last four regular-season matches facing a very difficult schedule, but have dropped just one set in five postseason matches.
Also: Ellie Blotnik, so., OH (183 kills, 149 digs, 32 aces); Olivia Chovanec, so., OH (208 kills, 108 digs, 56 aces); Jessica Horn, jr., S (661 assists, 107 digs, 57 kills, 35 aces); Emma Vita, sr., MH (128 kills, 28 blocks).
St. Francis
Coach: Lisa Ston , seventh year (174-79).
Record: 28-12
State history: 21st appearance, 12 titles. Last appearance was 2015, when the Spartans won the Class 4A state title, St. Francis’ fourth consecutive state championship (the first three in Class 3A).
Keep an eye on: Sophomore Addy Horner. The 6-foot-2 setter/right-side hitter leads St. Francis in kills (298), is second in assists (357) and also has a team-high 78 aces. Horner had 19 kills in the sectional final, 17 in the sectional semifinal and 12 kills and six aces in the supersectional.
Also: Brooke Everett, sr., OH (207 kills); Anna Paquette, jr., OH (195 kills, 232 digs); Liv Basel, jr., L (team-best 243 digs); KK Dumpit, jr., S (team-best 461 assists, 153 digs).
Nazareth
Coach: Melissa Masterson, seventh year (143-80).
Record: 21-16
State history: Third appearance, one state title. Last appearance was 2021, when Nazareth won the Class 3A state title.
Keep an eye on: A team that knows its way around Redbird Arena, and is playing its best volleyball at the right time. Nazareth is at its third straight state tournament (the Roadrunners took third in 2019), and after finishing the regular season with a .500 record has dropped just one set in the playoffs – and avenged a regular season loss to St. Viator in the supersectional. Clemson recruit Kitty Sandt, a 6-foot-1 senior setter/right side, is the player to watch. She has 604 assists on the season, is second on Nazareth in kills (257) and second in digs (239).
Also: Lauren Salata, jr., OH (team-high 356 kills, 213 digs, 35 aces); Olivia Austin, jr., MH/RS (205 kills, team-high 69 blocks); Reese Butkus, jr., L (team-high 486 kills); Victoria Sarin, jr., OH (109 kills, 122 digs).
Taylorville
Coach: Kim Peabody, 10th year (237-128-1)
Record: 30-9-1
State history: First state tournament appearance.
Keep an eye on: An underdog on a huge emotional high. Taylor, in its third supersectional since 2016, rallied from down a set and six points in the second set, and turned away three match points to knock off No. 1-ranked Normal U-High in the supersectional. Elle Richards is the player to watch. The 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter has a team-high 346 kills and 294 digs, third on Taylorville.
Also: Sophie Mizeur, sr., S (team-high 785 assists, 334 digs, second on team); Samantha Logue, sr., L (team-high 370 digs); Mazie Fleming, so., MH (155 kills, 66 blocks).
Class 4A
Friday’s semifinals
Benet vs. Barrington, 7 p.m.
Mother McAuley vs. St. Charles East, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s matches
Third-place game: Semifinal losers, 7:25 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 8:55 p.m.
Benet
Coach: Brad Baker, 16th year (554-63).
Record: 36-4
State history: Eighth appearance, four state titles. Last appearance was 2019, when Benet won the Class 4A state title.
Keep an eye on: A young team, and a varied attack that is very strong in the middle. Benet starts a sophomore at setter and at libero, and one of its two starting middles – 6-foot-4 Lynney Tarnow – is a freshman. Benet has five players with at least 172 kills. The Redwings are particularly imposing at middle with two 6-foot-4 middles, Tarnow and Xavier recruit Annie Eschenbach.
Also: Ava Novak, sr., OH (team-high 260 kills, 185 digs, team-high 35 aces); Annie Eschenbach, sr., MH (136 kills, team-high 60 blocks); Audrey Asleson, so., S (team-high 701 assists, 188 digs); Gabi Staniskis, sr., OH (217 kills), Aniya Warren, so., L (team-high 459 digs, 34 aces), Lynney Tarnow, fr., MH (172 kills, 33 blocks).
Barrington
Coach: Michelle Jakubowski (ninth year, 191-127).
Record: 39-1.
State history: 10th state appearance, no state titles. Last appearance was 2021, when Barrington took third in Class 4A.
Keep an eye on: A team that looks poised to make history. Barrington has taken second in the state four times, and last year lost to eventual Class 4A champion Metea Valley in the semifinals. But this could be Barrington’s best chance to break through. The Fillies own a regular-season win over Mother McAuley, in the Autumnfest semifinals. Barrington is riding a 24-match winning streak and staved off three match points to beat Huntley in the supersectional’s third set 28-26. The player to watch is Arizona beach volleyball recruit Jessica Horwath, a 6-foot outside hitter with a 369 kills and 251 digs, both team-highs.
Also: Gwen Adler, jr., S (team-high 471 assists, 144 digs); Jenna Meitzler, jr., OH/S (202 kills, 309 assists, 147 digs); Hopes Regas, jr., OH (202 kills).
Mother McAuley
Coach: Jen DeJarld, 18th year (590-107).
Record: 37-3.
State history: 28th state appearance, 15 state titles. Last appearance was 2021, when Mother McAuley took second place in Class 4A.
Keep an eye on: The state’s most dominant program seeking to end a title drought. It’s been six years since Mother McAuley won its 15th, and last, state championship in 2016. The Mighty Macs dropped the final in three sets to Metea Valley last year. McAuley avenged one of two regular-season losses to in-state teams this year with a three-set win over Marist in the sectional final. It can avenge the other one by beating Barrington in Friday’s semifinal. The player to watch is Michigan recruit Ellie White, a 5-foot-11 junior outside with a team-high 501 kills and 280 digs.
Also: Tess Hayes, sr., S (team-high 510 assists, 264 digs); Gigi Navarrete, sr., L (team-high 574 digs); Ellery Rees, jr., MB (137 kills, 165 blocks).
St. Charles East
Coach: Jennie Kull, 26th year at St. Charles East (726-252).
Record: 33-7.
State history: Eighth state appearance, two state titles.
Keep an eye on: A legendary coach going out on an incredible high. Kull, who won state titles at St. Charles East in 2001 and 2008, is retiring after this, her 30th year total as a head coach. And her Saints appear to be riding the emotional wave. St. Charles East has not dropped a set in the playoffs. Three of the Saints’ losses came to fellow semifinalists Barrington and Benet, but they also beat Benet this season. Senior outside Kate Goudreau and senior libero Lia Schneider are among the players to watch.
Also: Kate Goudreau, sr., OH (team-high 293 kills); Lia Schneider, sr., L (team-high 256 digs, 58 aces); Sarah Musial, jr., S (team-high 571 assists); Alexis Crossen, sr., OH (185 kills).