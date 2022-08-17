August 16, 2022
Kaneland drops SHIELD Covid testing in schools

After providing the sample and having it scanned, a vial is placed in a holder during COVID-19 Shield Illinois testing at Sterling High School. (Shaw Media file photo) (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Kaneland School District 302 will no longer offer the saliva-based SHIELD Illinois Covid-19 testing program in schools as the 2022-2023 year gets underway Wednesday.

According to an email from district administration sent to families Tuesday afternoon, not enough parents expressed an interest in continuing with the optional testing, which had been available at schools last year.

A minimum of 50 tests per school site were required to continue with the program, and there was not enough interest from families, the email stated.

The state of Illinois is providing free, rapid antigen tests to schools, based on enrollment. Students can request a test kit from their school nurse that can be used at home, while supplies last, the email stated.

The district’s shipment of tests are expected to arrive next week, the email stated.

