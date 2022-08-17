Boys Golf: Top 5 golfers to watch in Kane County

Jesse Balc, Geneva, senior: Balc was an all-conference selection and will be a 1-2 punch with Austin Frick.
Austin Frick: Geneva, senior: Frick is a returning state qualifier and certainly in the conversation for the top golfer in the DuKane Conference. He leads seven total returners for the Vikings.
Regan Konen, Marmion, sophomore: Konen finished 35th at state last season as a freshman. Konen should continue his upward trending trajectory.
Gavin Newkirk, Batavia, senior: Newkirk tied for 18th at state last season and is now a four-year starter on varsity. Newkirk should be a consistent medalist.
Mason Siegfried, St. Charles North, senior: Seigfried is also a returning state qualifier and will lead the North Stars on the scorecard most events.