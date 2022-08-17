August 17, 2022
Boys Golf: Top 5 golfers to watch in Kane County

By Jacob Bartelson

St. Charles North's Mason Siegfried tees off during the Class 3A Glenbard West Sectional at Village Links Golf Course in Glen Ellyn on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Jesse Balc, of Geneva during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Jesse Balc, Geneva, senior: Balc was an all-conference selection and will be a 1-2 punch with Austin Frick.

Geneva’s Austin Frick putts during the McChesney Cup golf tournament at the Geneva Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Geneva’s Austin Frick putts during the McChesney Cup golf tournament at the Geneva Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Austin Frick: Geneva, senior: Frick is a returning state qualifier and certainly in the conversation for the top golfer in the DuKane Conference. He leads seven total returners for the Vikings.

Regan Konen, Marmion, sophomore: Konen finished 35th at state last season as a freshman. Konen should continue his upward trending trajectory.

Batavia’s Gavin Newkirk tees off during the McChesney Cup golf tournament at the Geneva Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Batavia’s Gavin Newkirk tees off during the McChesney Cup golf tournament at the Geneva Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Gavin Newkirk, Batavia, senior: Newkirk tied for 18th at state last season and is now a four-year starter on varsity. Newkirk should be a consistent medalist.

St. Charles North's Mason Siegfried watches his drive from the 14th tee during the the Boys Golf Class 3A Oswego Sectional at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol Oct. 13. (Mark Black)

Mason Siegfried, St. Charles North, senior: Seigfried is also a returning state qualifier and will lead the North Stars on the scorecard most events.

