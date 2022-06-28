June 28, 2022
Softball: Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

By Jacob Bartelson
St. Charles North’s Sophia Olman cheers for her team as they rally some runs during an IHSA Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional semifinal game against Lake Park on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area softball team.

Grace Algrim

Grace Algrim, Kaneland, senior, pitcher: Algrim was 13-7 with a 1.84 ERA. In 122 innings, she struck out 159 and allowed only 25 walks.

St. Charles North's Ashlee Chantos makes a running catch in the Class 4A softball state championship on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Ashlee Chantos, St. Charles North, senior, outfield: The Winona State commit had a .446 average, 1.085 OPS, six doubles and two home runs.

Molly Giesen

Molly Giesen, Batavia, junior, outfield: Giesen had a .389 average, .425 on-base percentage, .897 OPS and .472 slugging percentage.

Ava Goettel, St. Charles North

Ava Goettel, St. Charles North, junior pitcher: The 2022 Kane County Chronicle Softball Player of the Year, Goettel went 15-2 with a 2.24 ERA and had 106 strikeouts in 110 innings.

St. Francis senior Brooke Hartzell

Brooke Hartzell, St. Francis, senior, shortstop: The Class 3A third team All-State pick hit .513 with eight doubles, six triples, six home runs, 36 runs, 25 RBIs and 16 stolen bases and struck out just four times.

Izzy Howe

Izzy Howe, St. Charles East, senior, pitcher: Howe, the DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year, went 15-5 with a 1.51 ERA and 273 strikeouts .

Emily Hurst

Emily Hurst, Rosary, senior, infield/outfield: Voted team MVP, Hurst hit .712, slugged 1.439 and had an OPS of 2.192. Hurst had 47 hits, including 13 doubles and 11 home runs. She knocked in 49 runs and scored 34.

Nikki Johnston

Nikki Johnston, St. Charles East, junior, outfield: Johnston had a .367 average, .484 OBP, .718 slugging percentage, four home runs and 36 runs scored.

St Charles North’s Julia Larson fields a ball at third against Edwardsville Friday, June 10, 2022 in the class 4A IHSA state softball semifinal game. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Julia Larson, St. Charles North, junior, third base: The Illinois State commit had a .388 average, 1.038 OPS, nine doubles, two triples and 34 RBIs.

St. Charles North’s Sophia Olman cheers for her team as they rally some runs during an IHSA Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional semifinal game against Lake Park on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Sophia Olman, St. Charles North, junior, catcher: Olman, a first team All-DuKane Conference selection, had a .441 average, 1.076 OPS, one home run and 39 RBIs.

Brooke Pfeiffer

Brooke Pfeiffer, Rosary, junior, second base: Rosary’s leadoff hitter throughout the season, she scored 33 runs while striking out only twice in 84 plate appearances. Pfieffer hit .486, slugged .716 and had an OPS of 1.252. She had 36 hits, including 15 doubles.

Olivia Stoker

Olivia Stoker, Kaneland, senior, outfield: Having a team-high 1.135 OPS, Stoker batted .476 and drove in 23 runs.

St. Charles North junior Leigh VandeHei

Leigh VandeHei, St. Charles North, junior, outfield: The Butler commit had a .538 average, 1.230 OPS, five triples, 55 runs and 22 RBIs.

CiCi Wilson

CiCi Wilson, St. Charles East, junior, first base: Wilson had a .415 average, .487 OBP, 1.094 OPS, 34 hits, three homers and 24 RBI.

