Softball: Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area softball team.
Grace Algrim, Kaneland, senior, pitcher: Algrim was 13-7 with a 1.84 ERA. In 122 innings, she struck out 159 and allowed only 25 walks.
Ashlee Chantos, St. Charles North, senior, outfield: The Winona State commit had a .446 average, 1.085 OPS, six doubles and two home runs.
Molly Giesen, Batavia, junior, outfield: Giesen had a .389 average, .425 on-base percentage, .897 OPS and .472 slugging percentage.
Ava Goettel, St. Charles North, junior pitcher: The 2022 Kane County Chronicle Softball Player of the Year, Goettel went 15-2 with a 2.24 ERA and had 106 strikeouts in 110 innings.
Brooke Hartzell, St. Francis, senior, shortstop: The Class 3A third team All-State pick hit .513 with eight doubles, six triples, six home runs, 36 runs, 25 RBIs and 16 stolen bases and struck out just four times.
Izzy Howe, St. Charles East, senior, pitcher: Howe, the DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year, went 15-5 with a 1.51 ERA and 273 strikeouts .
Emily Hurst, Rosary, senior, infield/outfield: Voted team MVP, Hurst hit .712, slugged 1.439 and had an OPS of 2.192. Hurst had 47 hits, including 13 doubles and 11 home runs. She knocked in 49 runs and scored 34.
Nikki Johnston, St. Charles East, junior, outfield: Johnston had a .367 average, .484 OBP, .718 slugging percentage, four home runs and 36 runs scored.
Julia Larson, St. Charles North, junior, third base: The Illinois State commit had a .388 average, 1.038 OPS, nine doubles, two triples and 34 RBIs.
Sophia Olman, St. Charles North, junior, catcher: Olman, a first team All-DuKane Conference selection, had a .441 average, 1.076 OPS, one home run and 39 RBIs.
Brooke Pfeiffer, Rosary, junior, second base: Rosary’s leadoff hitter throughout the season, she scored 33 runs while striking out only twice in 84 plate appearances. Pfieffer hit .486, slugged .716 and had an OPS of 1.252. She had 36 hits, including 15 doubles.
Olivia Stoker, Kaneland, senior, outfield: Having a team-high 1.135 OPS, Stoker batted .476 and drove in 23 runs.
Leigh VandeHei, St. Charles North, junior, outfield: The Butler commit had a .538 average, 1.230 OPS, five triples, 55 runs and 22 RBIs.
CiCi Wilson, St. Charles East, junior, first base: Wilson had a .415 average, .487 OBP, 1.094 OPS, 34 hits, three homers and 24 RBI.