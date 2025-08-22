Tips to balance work and family

Constant connectivity due to the bevy of digital devices at one’s fingertips continues to blur the lines between individuals’ professional and personal lives. For many individuals, the challenge of balancing family and work is a notable challenge.

Rather than a strict split of half of time spent at work and half on family matters, many people are embracing a more fluid concept of work-life integration. But work can encroach on personal time if professionals are not careful. Nowadays, it is more about creating a rhythm where both aspects of life can thrive. Here are some ways to achieve that.

• Flexible scheduling: Rather than the traditional 9 to 5 work schedule, flexible hours can enable employees to work the hours that best suit them. This situation recognizes that often family schedules do not fit a rigid mold, and sometimes workers may need to be home during traditional business hours. Flexibility enables taking a break to attend a school event, or working later hours to catch up on emails.

• Setting boundaries: This is a critical step in finding work-life balance. Remote work, which reached a peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, still is a popular option for many people. Boundaries for remote workers can include creating a dedicated workspace that one “leaves” at the end of the day. Family as well as coworkers should be aware of working hours so they know an appropriate time to contact an employee. Unplugging from technology during family time also is essential.

• Prioritize tasks: It is key to identify top priorities both at work and at home. At work, one can focus on high-impact tasks and learn to delegate lesser tasks whenever possible. At home, the entire family should be involved in assigning and handling age-appropriate chores. Enlisting kids in home tasks helps teach them valuable life skills and also lessens the load on parents.

• Support system: A support system at work and at home can be beneficial. Leaning on a colleague or a partner at home to share responsibilities lessens stress on one person. Connecting with other parents in the area also can facilitate the sharing of ideas, responsibilities and advice.

• Self-care: It may seem counterintuitive to take time for oneself when you’re already stretched thin, but self care is vital for those trying to balance work and home life. By scheduling time for activities that help a person recharge, including exercise, meditation, a hobby, or taking a walk, it’s possible to maintain mental and physical health. Stress can wreak havoc on the body, and self-care can alleviate that stress.

Individuals are pulled in many directions at home and at work. Luckily there are strategies to help professionals find a middle ground.