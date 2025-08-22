5 common health conditions that affect women

Men and women share various health concerns. However, certain health issues affect women differently and more frequently than men. In addition, certain health conditions, such as cervical cancer, are exclusive to women.

Women who want to take charge of their health can recognize that various conditions and diseases are more common than others. The following are five common and notable health issues affecting women today.

• Heart disease: Heart disease affects more than 60 million women in the United States and is the leading cause of death for women. Heart disease can affect women of all ages. Despite this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 56 percent of women recognize the prevalence of heart disease. In addition, it’s important to note that most women between the ages of 40 and 60 have at least one or more risk factors for heart disease and likely do not even realize it.

• Breast cancer: Routine mammograms and other breast cancer screenings can help women detect breast cancer at its earliest stage when it is most treatable.

• Cervical and ovarian cancer: Cervical cancer originates in the cervix, which is part of the lower uterus, while ovarian cancer begins in the fallopian tubes and ovaries. Pap smears can detect cervical cancer, but currently there is no screening test for ovarian cancer. A pelvic exam and ultrasound or other imaging may be recommended if doctors suspect the presence of ovarian cancer.

• Reproductive health issues: The Orlando Clinical Research Center says that reproductive issues can have a major affect on women’s quality of life and overall health. Some common issues include uterine fibroids, gynecological cancers, interstitial cystitis, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome. Pain, heavy or irregular periods and other discharge may be symptoms of these types of conditions.

• Mental health concerns: Rates of anxiety and depression are higher among women than men. The Anxiety Disorders Association of America reports that, from the time a girl reaches puberty until about the age of 50, she is twice as likely to have an anxiety disorder as a man.

Recognition of the most common health issues to affect women can help them get the care they need to live long, healthy lives.