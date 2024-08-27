Tips for a memorable Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is widely considered the unofficial swan song of summer. Though millions of children return to school prior to Labor Day weekend, the final holiday of summer still marks an ending to the season of relaxation and a return to the hustle and bustle of life when the temperatures dip and schedules fill up.

Perhaps because Labor Day has become synonymous with the end of summer, many people look to make the weekended preceding the holiday as fun as possible. People with such intentions can keep these tips in mind as they seek to plan a memorable Labor Day weekend this year.

• Wake up early if you intend to travel. Labor Day weekend should be memorable for all the right reasons and traffic is not one of them. A recent survey from the vacation planning experts at The Vacationer found that roughly 148 million people planned to travel over Labor Day weekend in 2023, which makes the three-day period a particularly busy time to be on the road or in the air. If you intend to fly this Labor Day weekend, try to book an early morning flight to reduce the risk of delays. If you’re driving, hitting the road before sunrise, particularly if you’re traveling a long distance, can help you avoid traffic jams.

• Plan the weekend. It can be tempting to fly by the seat of your pants come Labor Day weekend, but it’s still best to book excursions and even dinner reservations in advance. The popularity of Labor Day weekend and its status as the unofficial end of summer compels many people to get up and go over the three-day period, so theme parks, water parks, restaurants, and other attractions may be all booked in advance. Purchase tickets and make reservations months in advance to ensure you aren’t left with little to do and/or nothing to eat come Labor Day weekend.

• Create a backup plan. Ideally the weather will cooperate and Labor Day celebrants will be able to spend the entire weekend outdoors if they so desire. But weather is unpredictable, so it pays to create a backup plan in advance. If you’re traveling for the weekend, look around for indoor entertainment spaces to spend the weekend if the weather is uncooperative. If you’re planning a backyard barbecue at home, arrange for some indoor activities or pick a rain date and let guests know. If the party is scheduled for the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, a Sunday rain date might work.

• Go with a summer theme. Even if the kids are already back in school and your summer family vacation is a distant memory, that’s all the more reason to revive the spirit of summer one last time. If hosting at home, a Hawaiian luau theme complete with a pig roast or a final summer pool party is a great way to send summer off before welcoming fall into the fold. Encourage guests to don summer attire and revive your summer playlist to get guests in the mood. If you’re traveling for the weekend, pick a sunny, sandy destination so you can squeeze every last drop out of summer.

Labor Day weekend marks the perfect time to send summer off with a bang. Some pre-weekend planning can ensure everyone has a memorable final few days of summer.