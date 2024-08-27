Women's Expo 2024 - Things you may not know about rice

Rice is a major component of cuisines spanning the globe. Rice is one of the most important commodities in the world and feeds more people than any other crop. In fact, it is a staple food, with the average American consuming 27 pounds of rice a year. However, the U.S. Rice Producers Association says that those in the United Arab Emirates consume the most rice at 450 pounds a year, followed closely by residents of Asia, who eat an average 300 pounds a year.

There is much to learn about this simple grain, so enjoy these rice facts, courtesy of Free Rice, Food & Wine, Think Rice, and Facts.net.

• Rice provides more than 15 vitamins and minerals and a host of beneficial antioxidants.

• A half-cup serving of rice comes in at around 100 calories.

• Rice in its natural form is “brown,” meaning it has three parts: a fibrous outer layer known as the germ; a middle layer called the bran; and a starchy center called the endosperm. The germ and bran of the rice help it to be nutritionally dense, including high in fiber. Rice that has had the germ and bran stripped is known as white rice. White rice is more shelf-stable, but doesn’t offer the same nutritional benefits of brown rice.

• White rice offers some benefits. The carbohydrates in white rice provide energy to get through the day. Plus, white rice often is enriched, meaning some nutrients have been added back in.

• Cooked rice can spoil easily. It is best to always cook the right amount and then promptly store leftovers in the refrigerator rather than leaving it at room temperature.

• The cultivation of rice dates back more than 9,000 years. There is evidence of rice farming found in ancient China, India and Southeast Asia.

• Research shows that eating rice can help a person feel fuller longer. So those who eat rice are less likely to be overweight.

• There are more than 120,000 varieties of rice. Most rice is affordable and readily available. Plus it is easy to prepare.

• Rice is considered a sacred crop in Japan and is commonly used in traditional ceremonies. Rice also features prominently in Buddhist rituals in Thailand.

• Rice in its natural form is gluten-free. As a result, people with Celiac disease or those who have gluten sensitivities can include rice in their diets.

• Certain rices are sticky and others appear like loose grains. Amylose is the crystallized form of starch that prevents rice from sticking together after it is cooked. Basmati rice is one example of an amylose-rich rice. On the other hand, sticky rice contains the highest amount of amylopectin and no amylose. Sticky rice is used to make signature sweet dishes in Asia.

• Rice is an annual plant and is harvested only once a year. Rice is very labor-intensive to grow and requires high amounts of water for cultivation.

Rice is one of the most common foods consumed around the world and with good reason. It is nutritious, inexpensive and easy to add to any meal.