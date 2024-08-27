Issues that can arise from poor dental hygiene

The importance of maintaining dental hygiene is emphasized from the time most people are small children. Indeed, parents start early by cleaning kids’ teeth the moment the first one pushes its way through a baby’s gums, and that hopefully kick-starts a lifelong devotion to dental care.

Appearance may be the main reason why many people prioritize dental hygiene, and few things set as strong an impression as a set of pearly whites. But health is another notable reason to make dental hygiene a priority. It goes without saying that dental health is adversely affected by poor dental hygiene habits, but the rest of the body also can suffer when individuals don’t take time to care for their teeth.

• Cardiovascular disease: The American Academy for Oral & Systemic Health reports that poor dental hygiene and inflammation of the arteries are directly linked. That’s because bacteria from the mouth enters the bloodstream and causes the arteries to harden, thus increasing a person’s risk for stroke or heart attack. The AAOSH also notes that poor oral health has been linked to high blood pressure and elevated levels of “bad” cholesterol, each of which pose a threat to cardiovascular health.

• Diabetes: The American Diabetes Association notes that periodontal disease causes inflammation in the gums. That’s a notable link, as the ADA points out that inflammation in the body can cause high blood sugar levels, which is a known risk factor for diabetes. Simple oral hygiene practices like daily brushing and flossing can protect against gum disease that can increase the risk for diabetes.

• High-risk pregnancy: Women should know that taking care of their teeth could be a notable way to protect their unborn children. A 2021 study published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth found that periodontal disease is strongly associated with premature birth. Authors of the study note that premature birth is associated with a host of negative outcomes, including perinatal mortality, immature lung development, reduced feeding ability, and inferior weight gain.

• Respiratory issues: The mouth is vulnerable to bacteria growth, which is one reason why daily measures like brushing and flossing are so important. The AAOSH notes that once bacteria reaches the lungs, an individual’s risk for infections, bronchitis, pneumonia, and other respiratory issues increases.

Dental hygiene practices like brushing and flossing are simple measures, but they can have a profound effect on individuals’ overall health.