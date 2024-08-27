Effective ways to manage emotions

Every person experiences different emotions at various points in their lives. Emotions can be fleeting or exhibit some staying power. Emotional reactions are part of being human, but sometimes people may have trouble managing their emotions, particularly those that are considered unsavory.

It’s possible to regulate emotions without suppressing them, and such an approach can positively affect mood, relationships and even decision-making. The following are some simple strategies to manage emotions.

• Recognize that emotions develop for a reason. Before being too hard on oneself, PsychCentral says it is important to understand that emotions happen for a reason. There’s no such thing as a “bad” emotion, and it is important to find ways to accept your emotions when they come whether you like them or not.

• Understand upbringing affects emotions. People begin to learn how to manage their emotions during childhood, says Medical News Today. As babies are not able to self-regulate emotions, they learn from parents and other caregivers. Those who grew up in unsupportive environments during childhood may have difficulties managing their emotions and more issues with self-regulation than those who were reared in supportive homes.

• Practice self-care. Self-care activities like exercising, getting adequate sleep, eating well, and engaging in hobbies can support emotional well-being and help tone down more intense emotions, says Verywell Mind.

• Turn on some music or change scenery. Focusing attention outward is a way to tap into something tangible to help manage emotions, as emotions themselves are intangible. Often simply directing focus off of the emotions themselves and onto something else can help reduce the intensity of one’s feelings.

• Employ deep breathing. Breathing techniques can help restore balance to emotions. A 2018 systemic review published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience found deep breathing activities activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps the body relax and restore balance. The “box breathing” method can help. Inhale slowly for four seconds. Hold your breath for four seconds, trying to avoid inhaling or exhaling. Then, slowly exhale through the mouth for four seconds. Hold your breath again for four seconds.

• Keep a mood journal. Writing things down can help people identify patterns of behavior or triggers that heighten emotions. Once triggers and patterns of emotions are established, people can take steps to elicit change, such as stepping away from hostile conversations.

Emotions are part of human behavior, and it is possible to better manage them for emotional and physical well-being.