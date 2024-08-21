Transform a playroom into a space that grows with the family

Parents typically make certain changes around a home to ensure it’s accommodating to children. Childproofing is a necessity, but entire rooms also may be transformed with children’s enjoyment and well-being in mind.

It’s common for homeowners to set aside rooms for children to play and explore. These playrooms may initially feature infant swings and bouncers, and eventually start to accumulate the toys that kids receive on holidays and birthdays. Easels, building block sets, puzzles, video games, books, and so much more fill these playrooms where young children spend the majority of their time engrossed in imaginative play. But as children grow, playrooms may no longer be necessary. Homeowners can ensure these rooms evolve with the family, and here are a few ways to do just that.

Make it a home theater/gaming room

The National Institutes of Health says children between the ages of eight and 17 spend an average of 1.5 to 2 hours playing video games each day. It’s important for parents to monitor their children’s gaming, particularly when kids participate in social platform games that involve people with an internet connection chatting and working together. One way to do so is to locate the gaming setup in a central location, like a home theater room.

Establish a hobby space

Trade in kids’ toys for “toys” that everyone in the family will enjoy. Turn the room into one where family members can explore their passions. This may include scrapbooking, painting, yarn crafts, collecting, photography, and more.

Create a quiet learning spot

As children grow up, they may need to spend more time studying. Transforming a playroom into a library or a study space can provide that out-of-the-way spot to get homework and studying done. Adults in the home also can use it for reading, paying the bills or any other task that requires concentration and quiet.

Build a home gym

If the space is large enough, bring in some workout equipment and make the play space one that encourages exercise and fitness. You may not even need large equipment and can utilize interlocking foam tiles that already may be in the playroom. With some free weights, resistance bands and even your own body weight, you can perform a number of beneficial exercises.

Expand your living space

If the playroom currently abuts another room that can use some more real estate but is separated by a wall, take down the wall to increase the square footage.

Set it aside for guests

Clean out the toys and bring in a bed and nightstand. Now you’ll have a dedicated spot for overnight guests to stay, or a room that visiting older children (and eventually grandchildren) can call their own.

Playrooms are much-used areas when children are young. These rooms can evolve as kids get older and families’ needs change.