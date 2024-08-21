Tips to take care of your skin

As the body’s largest organ, skin is of the utmost importance to overall health. The skin protects against germs, regulates body temperature and enables tactile sensations, says the Cleveland Clinic. Despite those vital functions, skin is easily overlooked in health care regimens.

Even though the skin is susceptible to aging just like every other part of the body, there are steps everyone can take to maintain healthy skin throughout their lifetimes. Dermatologists, including those from the American Academy of Dermatology, share tips on how to care for and protect the skin so it looks beautiful and functions properly.

• Use sun protection. One of the key ways to care for the skin is to protect it from the sun. Over time, sun exposure can cause age spots, wrinkles and elevate the risk for skin cancer. Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher. Apply generously and be sure to reapply every two hours or more if you will be swimming or perspiring.

• Stay away from tanning beds. People mistakenly think that using tanning beds is safer than sitting out in the sun. However, tanning beds emit harmful UV radiation that can cause skin cancer just like the sun. The AAD says one indoor tanning session can increase the risk of developing melanoma by 20 percent. Use self-tanning products instead for a golden glow.

• Quit smoking or never begin. Smoking makes the skin look older and contributes to wrinkles. Smoking narrows the tiny blood vessels in the outermost layers of the skin, decreasing blood flow to the skin and making the skin more pale, says the Mayo Clinic. Smoking also depletes oxygen in the skin and can damage collagen and elastin, the fibers that give skin its elasticity and strength.

• Avoid an overload of products. Many dermatologists suggest their patients stick to the basics daily, which includes a mild cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. Drinking plenty of water also helps the skin. Exfoliating the skin once a week can help remove dead skin cells, but don’t overdo it, which can lead to excess oil production and breakouts.

• Select the right products for your skin type. Choose products that pertain to your skin type, which may be sensitive, normal, dry, oily, or a combination thereof.

• Don’t forget the lips. Many people treat their entire faces but then do not address the skin on their lips. Skin cancer can form on the lips, so use a lip balm that has an SPF of 30 or higher. Petroleum jelly can add moisture to the lips if they feel dry.

• Visit a dermatologist. A dermatologist is an expert in many conditions of the skin, hair and nails. He or she can perform an annual examination to look at the entire body and determine the health of skin, and identify any moles or spots that may be of concern.

• Check your own skin. People are advised to pay attention to their skin and look regularly for new spots; spots that are different from other spots on the body; moles that itch, bleed or change color; and any other things that seem not quite right.

Taking care of the skin throughout the years can help a person look and feel his or her best.