U.S. Marine transitions to success in steel industry

Chandler Bedecker, a Streator native, enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corps in April 2019, just shy of his 19th birthday, driven by a desire for hands-on work and a sense of duty.

Chandler Bedecker is the kind of guy who takes pride in everything he does, said Ed Levy, a veteran and neighbor of the Marine veteran.

“I think the first time you meet Chandler, you can tell he’s got a strong sense of purpose,” Levy said.

Bedecker, a Streator native, recently made the transition from being in the military service to a promising career in civilian life at Nucor Tubular Products in Marseilles.

Joining the U.S. Marine Corps right after high school, Bedecker joined out of inspiration from his father, who also was a Marine in 1990s.

“Growing up, I always knew I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps. He was a Marine, and I felt a calling to serve my country,” Bedecker said.

Bedecker enlisted in April 2019, just shy of his 19th birthday, driven by a desire for hands-on work and a sense of duty.

Bedecker’s military career began at VMFA-242 in Iwakuni, Japan, where he worked with F-18 Hornets before transitioning to the F-35 squadron. He quickly moved up to become a quality assurance representative, responsible for verifying that vital survival equipment was properly packed and prepared.

“It was a job that carried a lot of responsibility, but it helped shape my ability to think on my feet and solve problems quickly,” Bedecker said.

He spent five years honing his skills as a flight equipment technician, commonly known as a parachute rigger. Bedecker said his time in the Marines mostly taught him the importance of leadership and discipline, traits that he believes have given him an edge in civilian life.

“I’ve found that leadership is really just about taking care of people,” Bedecker said. “The skills I learned in the military helped me understand that whether in the military or in a civilian career, the key to success is building strong relationships and working together.”

After serving five years, Bedecker made the transition back to civilian life just before Thanksgiving in 2022, participating in the military’s Steelbridge program, which helps people adapt to the workforce after serving.

“I got out of the military without a solid plan, which seems pretty common for many veterans,” he said.

Levy, who knew Bedecker before and after his military journey, noted that although it’s hard for many veterans to find their place after serving, he had a feeling that Bedecker would find his way.

“Chandler has always been someone who seeks guidance and take risks,” Levy said. “That’s what makes him stand out and why I always believed he would figure everything out.”

Steven Skolarz, a close friend of Bedecker’s who met him at the Chicago MEPS before they both shipped out to boot camp, echoed those same sentiments.

“Chandler is a go-getter, he’s always had his head on straight and knows what he wants. Marines take home skills that are valuable in civilian life and he has those,” Skolarz said. “I think he’ll find his place and be successful in whatever he sets his mind to.”

Bedecker initially worked at Gulfstream Aerospace in St. Louis but found that the environment lacked the camaraderie he valued so much in the Marines.

“It wasn’t what I expected, and I realized how much I missed that sense of teamwork,” he said.

Eventually, Bedecker returned to Streator and found a position at Nucor Tubular Products in Marseilles, where he felt at home once again.

“This job has really welcomed me with open arms and I feel like I’ve found my place here,” he said.

Bedecker expressed his gratitude for securing a position at Nucor but recognized that many veterans from various branches of the military struggle to transition into civilian life.

“My biggest piece of advice is to try and just embrace opportunities and take chances,” he said. “I never expected to land this job at Nucor, but I took a risk and they welcomed me. They’re teaching me everything I need to know to advance in this field, despite my background having no connection to the steel manufacturing industry. The key takeaway is to not be afraid to seize opportunities and take risks in life.”

As he looks to the future, Bedecker aims to advance his career while making a positive impact in his community.

With aspirations to progress in his role as a mill helper at Nucor and purchase his first home, Bedecker believes the Marine Corps has equipped him with the skills necessary to achieve his goals.

“I want to lead by example, just like I was taught in the Marines. The discipline and teamwork I developed there are principles that I want to carry forward in every aspect of my life.”