Thank you letters to Ottawa area veterans:

Jack Anderson: Thank you to my veteran dad; the most caring generous person I’ve ever met. Thank you for being a great grandpa to my special needs daughters. Thank you for serving our beautiful country. Love, your sweet daughter Kathy. Kathy Anderson

Joseph Coble: Thank you for your service and the support you have given to our country. The bravery and courage you have shown us will never go unnoticed. We love you and appreciate you more than you know. Brooke Austin

Kenneth Wayne Roberson: It is hard to put into words the gratitude of the debt others have paid for me and every American, but I will try. No matter who you are, young and old, rich or poor, we all benefit from the freedoms our veterans provide for us.

From the American Revolution and the freedom from tyranny, to the Civil War and the fight for equality, one thing stands true and that is the American soldier.

To the veteran’s of World War 1, 2 and the Korean War, thank you! For your fight against the world’s evils, cannot be summed up in a movie, a book, or an essay. Yet, you can be praised! As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, it is especially important to me that regardless of which side of the political fence you stand on, where you live or your economic status, that we never fail to recognize the selfless sacrifices from those whose bravery is immeasurable. To the Vietnam veterans: The war you fought unjustifiably put the blame on you. Your needs were forgotten. Please forgive our nation as we have learned how NOT to treat our soldiers. Thus, let us never forget that while we will differ on our views regarding our government’s actions, we MUST NEVER forget the valor and dedication our SOLDIERS provide to not only every American, but to those around the world whose freedom lay in peril. Unfortunately, there are many more conflicts where our men and women have answered the call of duty. To them all: I and this nation of innumerable freedoms, THANK YOU! The call of freedom from tyranny, the call to stop oppression and the evils in the world, can only be answered by the bravest of us.

This Veteran’s Day, let us praise those who have served, are serving, and will be serving in the future. Please also recognize that in a land of immense freedoms, every day is a day to thank a veteran.

May we do this not just vocally, but teaching the younger generations that Freedom is NOT Free and comes at a high cost.

Finally, if you want to truly thank a veteran, meet one or hear their stories, volunteer at our Local Veteran’s Homes and Hospitals, and support the many organizations that support the bravest of us. Bobette Roberson

Charles Bivens: Thank you to my husband who served in Vietnam. Charles Bivens

Robert S. Brown: Thank you in heaven, Bob, for the years you gave fighting for our country! You were, and always will be, my hero. Cindy Brown

Kenneth E. Johnson: There is a Marine/Army veteran that stole my heart. His name is retired Staff Sgt. Kenneth E. Johnson. I’m so proud to call him my husband. I am so grateful for your courage and strength. For answering the noble call not once, but TWICE, from our country. Thank you for standing for our flag [and] for standing for our freedom in American and in foreign land. Today and every day, I am grateful for your sacrifice and bravery. Thank you to all that have served and continue to serve. You give today so we can have a tomorrow. May God Bless America and our military. Jan Johnson

Bradley Schaffner: Thank you for the many years you spent protecting our country. You showed us, your children, what it means to serve something beyond yourself. You showed us that we could do hard things, and that our family is resilient! Chrystal Schaffner

Elton Murphy, Jr.: My dad was always been my hero growing up, but learning that he served in the Navy during Vietnam, made me admire him even more. It added a new depth to to the respect I had for him knowing that the sacrifices he made were for others. Dustin Murphy

Alliyah Carr: Thank you Alliyah for your service. We love and appreciate you for all you do and have done. Alliyah Carr

Joseph Robert Duffy: Thank you so much for your service and the sacrifices you made on behalf of your country. Your efforts in the successful preservation of democracy had so much to do with the freedoms we enjoy today. Linda Duffy

Charles Bivens: Thank you to my dad who served in Vietnam. M. Hallam

Ryan Smith: Thank you for your dedication and time in the service. You sacrificed years of your life for our country. Your family is proud. Happy Veteran’s Day! Carrie Smith

Edgar J. Gegg: You were my hero, helping Patten march to end the war. Steven Gegg

Roland W. Stafford, Jr.: Thank you, dad, for your service during WWII. You protected a bunch of people in the war zone and here in the U.S. to protect our freedom. [It’s] very much appreciated. Miss you every day. David Stafford

Matthew Margis: Thank you, Matthew Margis, for your service to our country. You joined at the age of 17 and never complained when you were taken out of college and deployed to Iraq. Your service is very much appreciated by your family and friends. David Margis

Richard Patrick Hogg: Thank you for your service, dad. I love you very much. Jamie Stewart

Theodore Stricklin: Dad, you are such an amazing father. You left your loved ones to fight along with others. Your talents were put to use in many different ways. I know it was hard for you at times. You didn’t like to talk about it much, but it was a part of who you were. There wasn’t much use for driving a tank when you got back, but your mechanical ability was carried on into your jobs to support our family. I’m proud to say, “Yes, my dad fought for us all.” Thank you for your service. I love and miss you. Lori Smith