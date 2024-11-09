Thank you letters to La Salle County veterans:

William Dilling: Thank you for serving your country. Proud to be an American because of you and each and every veteran out there! Thank you! Brenda Alteri

James Oliver: Thanks Dad for 20 years of Naval Service [with] three wars and endless deployment. [You’ll] always [be] my hero. Beth Oliver

David Newton: Thank you for your service. DeMarie Newton

Dale Washkowiak: Thank you to a very special veteran. So proud of you for serving and protecting our country. Janice Washkowiak

Kenneth Wayne Kessinger: Your strength, dedication and courage are an example to all of us. You’ve made your country so proud through your service, sacrifices and dedication. We are truly blessed to have heroes like you! Sharon Kessinger

William Schuld: Thank you, Billy, for your service. Jessica Bodnum

Jeffrey Lee Grant: [Dad], thank you for your service and sacrifice for your country and for your family. Thank you for valuing freedom and the constitution. Thank you for your courage and bravery. Hooah. Nikki Knap

Elton Murphy, Jr.: My dad was always been my hero growing up, but learning that he served in the Navy during Vietnam made me admire him even more. It added a new depth to to the respect I had for him knowing that the sacrifices he made were for others. Dustin Murphy

Billy Jennings: Thank you for being our hero! We love you more than you know! Mary Leydig

Delores Grace Phillips (Ballerin): Thank you for being the first woman from Spring Valley to enter the cause in WWII. You were an independent, pretty lady who could have finished your service in the WAAC, but you re-upped as a WAC and stayed until the war was won. You could have gone to work at O’Hare as an air traffic controller after the war, where you helped train and keep safe the pilots who went overseas to fight. I’m very proud you were my mom. Mary Ballerin

1SG Richard Lozano: Thank you for all of your sacrifice during your 30 years of service! You had many major family events and holidays, birthdays, etc. that were missed that we will never get back with you being there, but we love you so much!

Love,

Your family! Nikki Northrup-Lozano

Leroy Edward Aden: Dear Mr. Aden,

Thank you for 30+ years of service in the United States Marine Corps. Your Purple Heart, bronze star and countless awards for bravery and service were kept safe by you, not on display, not discussed but humbly stored for your children and grandchildren to one day treasure.

You saved a North Carolina State Trooper’s life when you saw he was struggling with a criminal and said that you were just doing what was right.

Mr. Aden, you were a real hero, dedicating your life to protecting the freedoms we hold dear. You lived simply, quietly and independently, until God called you home Aug. 1, 2024.

We are all grateful for your service and bravery. You were a true American hero.

Love,

Your family Autumn Kirk

Matthew Margis: Thank you, Matthew Margis, for your service to our country. You joined at the age of 17 and never complained when you were taken out of college and deployed to Iraq. Your service is very much appreciated by your entire family and your friends. David Margis