Thank you letters to Bureau County Area Veterans

Veteran Cory Joseph Quartucci: I love you Cory. Thank you Marine for your service and sacrifices. You’re my hero. Christine Englehaupt

Veteran Chris Marron: Thank you Chris for your years of Service to help keep our Country safe, and for all your amazing work you do now in your town and surrounding area!! You sir are a TRUE American HERO!! Dawn Marciniak

Veteran Junior Lee Wyatt: Thank you for your dedication and service! Love all the family! Virginia Wyatt

Veteran Chris Allen Thorsen: Your family thanks you, for the 20 years of selfless service & dedication to our country, while serving in the Navy. I/we respect your sacrifice. And I’m grateful for the example you have set for our 17 grandchildren. We honor you and you make us proud. Karen Thorsen

Veteran David Schwigen: Thank you for your service and sacrifice. Your dedication as a veteran not only protects our freedom but also inspires our children every day. We are grateful for the strength and values you instill in them, showing them the importance of courage and commitment. Your love and support make our family whole, and we appreciate every moment you give us. We are proud of you, not just for your military service, but for being an incredible husband and father. Thank you for everything you do. We love you deeply. Kristin Schwigen

Veteran Elton Murphy, Jr.: My dad was always been my hero growing up, but learning that he served in the Navy during Vietnam, made me admire him even more. It added a new depth to to the respect I had for him knowing that the sacrifices he made were for others. Dustin Murphy

Veteran Jennifer (Longeville) Fisher: Thank you Jennifer for serving as a Navy Corman, & continued service to your community for several years since your discharge. Marcie Van Keulen

Veteran Matthew Margis: Thank you, Matthew Margis, for your service to our Country. You joined at the age of 17 and never complained when you were taken out of college and deployed to Iraq. Your service is very much appreciated by your entire family and your friends. DAVID MARGIS