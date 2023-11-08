Thank You Letters to The Times Area Veterans

Joseph Scott Coble: Thank you joseph for serving our country and putting your life on the line for all of us citizens to live. Your courage doesn’t go unnoticed and the challenges you faced do not fade away. We appreciate your sacrifices you made and the danger you faced to protect our country . We love you today and everyday and are here for you always . Thank you for your contribution allowing us to live free ❤️ Brooke Austin

Veteran Calvin Leason: Thank you for your service in the Navy and the Army! Toni Schueler

Veteran Jadyn Maree Hansen: My dear granddaughter, thank you for enlisting in the Air Force to serve your country. You are very BRAVE to be serving our country and to be protecting all the people of this great nation. I want to THANK YOU for your service and thank you that you are willing to fight for the freedom of the United States. We all love you and miss you, stay safe! Grandma Lori Carbone

All Veterans: Thanks for your service! John D’Aprile

Veteran Martin P. Keller, Marty as he liked to be called was a Veteran of WWII and served his overseas time in England. That is where he was when I was born in Ryburn King Hospital in Ottawa, Il. He came home on the Queen Mary and said they set up beds in the swimming pools. He and his partner Started D&K Tire Co. It was across the street from the current Police Station. David Keller

All Veterans: Thank you for caring about this country so much that you were willing to do what is and was necessary to protect it and us. Thank you so very much! Debbie Hert

Veteran Oral Higdon: My dad volunteered and served in the army in the Korean War from 1955-1958 He served over seas for 16 months north of Seoul in Korea. He was in combat 14 as an engineer, then a squad leader. He worked his way up to a platoon sergeant in charge of 50 people. When he came back to the United States he advanced to a drill sergeant at Fort Polk, Louisiana training trainees. He was in the stand by reserves until 1963. He has lost the majority of his hearing from the heavy artillery used. It was not an easy. Dad was married to mom and they were expecting their first child July 1956. My mom had to move in with her parents while dad served his country and she also worked at Thatchers. Money was very tight. He is very proud to have served his country and would do it all again! He still has nightmares and memories from the war that he wish he could forget! I am very proud of my dad, Oral Higdon. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for serving our country and being the best dad, grandpa and great grandpa that any girl could wish for! You are my hero! Love you dad, your number one daughter, Aggie Hatzer

Veteran Daniel Ladtkow: I would like to say thank you to my Dad for serving this great country putting his life on the line for us all he is the greatest man always there for anyone that needs a hand for that reason I say a huge thank you to all that have served and still are today!! Heather Franklin

Sergeant Major Edward C. Levy: Eddie thank you for the time, service and dedication to your Country! We love you, our entire family Katherine Bryan Henry Battin Even though you are gone I have always still felt your presence protecting us. You were always so proud of your service to this country and we will forever be proud of you! John Levy

Veteran Donald Redd: Thanks Don for your service to our country. Thanks for keeping us safe! Kathy Gibbons

Veteran Jelani Quinn Raikes: Thank you, Jel for being a good leader/Staff Sergeant for your team and your country. We realize all the sacrifices you have made to serve, and we are so proud of you. Your time away from family and friends for months/years on end takes its toll, but you never falter in your dedication, work ethic, and patriotism towards your career and country. We thank you for your choice to serve and understanding it is an opportunity for something bigger than yourself. Thank you for being a great role model, and for your continued sacrifices to keep our country safe. Continued prayers for your safety and the safety of all who serve. Much Love, Mom & Dad. Lee Ann Raikes

Veteran Albert L Hite: 10 years dedicated service with the US Army, with honor, integrity, and humility, Sgt. Al Hite, has exemplified the true meaning of being a US Military Veteran. It’s with my deepest gratitude, that I say Welcome Home and THANK you for your service to our country. In addition, I am so very proud of your leadership and Command position to our Illinois Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 24-8. With love and gratitude, always. Lauri Driscoll-Hite

Veteran Edward Charles Levy: Thank you for your continued service Eddie. We are so proud of you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏 Mary Levy

Veteran Brent Schueler: Thank you for your service Brent🇺🇲❤️🤍💙🇺🇲 Toni Schueler

Veteran Jadyn Hansen: Thank you for your service, dedication and mostly the sacrifices you are making for all of us! Stay Safe and God Bless! Niki Meyers

Veteran Donald Luckey: Thank you to our amazing father who has taught us the importance of service and loyalty. He served in the Korean War and continues to honor our veterans by placing flags on graves for Veterans Day. He was able to participate in the Honor Flight and has an even deeper appreciation of the sacrifices that were made for our country. We are forever indebted for all he has done for country and family! Becky Richards

Veteran Richard Frank: Thank you for serving in Vietnam! Mary Lynn Frank

Veteran Adam Hillyer: Thank You Son for your service in the USAF. Rose Hillyer

Veteran Sylvester Benckendorf: Daddy, You are my hero! Thank you for your service in the U.S. Army and being a Vietnam Veteran. God bless you and God bless America! Love, Theresa Benckendorf

Veteran Mark Buchholz: I’d like to thank my veteran husband Mark Buchholz (Operation Desert Storm Veteran) for his service and for being dedicated to making sure that every person that he has ever crossed paths with live free in our great nation! This is so very important to him. I know what our beautiful flag means to him. I know how very proud he is to have fought for that flag and would still fight for it to this day. I know what his “brothers” mean to him (it is an amazing bond) he gets together with those he has served with as often as he can and when we’re in a store and I can’t find him for a bit..I know he has run into a veteran (one of them noticed the others hat or shirt they were wearing) and it will be a long conversation but it’s always so great to listen to and hear them talk like they’ve known each other for years! He was 18 when he joined the Military and it has become his lifelong commitment that this great country remains forever free!!! I am so grateful for you Mark and am proud that you’re my husband. God Bless you, God Bless America and Go Army!! Susan Buchholz

Veteran John F Miller: Thank you, John for your service in the US Navy. I am so proud of you. Love, Sharon Miller

Veteran Robert McMahon: My husband served 22 years in the USAF, as a Security Specialist. He completed tours of duty in the Philippines, Michigan, Vietnam, Germany, NORAD, Fort Worth, Ty, retiring at Offutt AFB, Omaha Ne. Years served 1968-1990. Marlene McMahon