Thank You Letters to Bureau County Area Veterans

Veteran Daniel R. Fisher: I want to thank my brother Dan for serving our country in the Amy forces. He not only fought for us but later on he fought for his life battling agent orange. He lost both kidneys to it but never once gave up or complained of how he was feeling. I miss you Dan. You are a hero in more ways than one ❤️ Bernice Schuetz

Veteran Erica Salazar: Thank you for performing the greatest act of selflessness when you decided to join the USMC at the young age of 17. The values and beliefs instilled while being a Marine have shaped you in to the wonderful, Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Aunt you are today. We love you and so proud of you, Erica! Cynthia Salazar

Veteran Lt Derek Wagner: Your hard work, sacrifice & dedication are so appreciated! It does not go unnoticed & we’re so thankful!! We love you! Diane Wagner

Veteran Rudolph A Svadbik: Thank you for your service You have suffered with Agent Orange for almost 60 years. Viet Nam vets were not welcomed home but we are proud of your service Stay strong. Liz Svadbik

Veteran Scott F. Wood: To my son, Scott Wood, who honorably served over 20 years with the USAF and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel; I “Thank You” from the bottom of my heart for your service, and also to all of the men and women who have served this country. Jackie Wood

Veteran Kevin Anthony Waite: Thank you for your service to this Great Nation!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Kim DeBrock

Veteran Robert Charles Hedges: Thank you particularly to the fast disappearing men and women of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Many of my relatives and former students served in those conflicts. But let’s not forget to thank those who have been serving in the middle east conflicts for the past thirty years. Each of our veterans is a hero. Norma Hedges

Veteran Joseph F. Bickett: Thank you dad. WWII POW for 3 and 1/2 yrs. In Japan and survivor of the Baton Death March U.S. Army. I couldn’t have asked for a better dad. Love and miss you. Pam Richardson