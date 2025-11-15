IVCC women look to continue building program in Year 2 after restart

Ava Hatton goes up for a layup during her senior year at Putnam County. Hatton transferred to IVCC this season after playing at Black Hawk last year. (Scott Anderson)

In its second year back from a canceled season, the IVCC women’s basketball team is off to a strong start.

The Eagles won their first two games and sit at 2-2 after going 3-22 last season.

“This team plays together very well and they are very determined to help build this women’s basketball program,” coach Marc Lowe said.

Sophomores Jasmine Garman, a La Salle-Peru graduate, and Sarah Johnson, a Putnam County alumnae, will lead the way, while a strong group of freshmen and transfers bolsters the roster.

“They both bring experience at this level on the court and in the classroom because both are academic All-Americans,” Lowe said. “Jasmine was a second-team all-conference player, and Sarah will bring energy and defense.”

Putnam County graduate Ava Hatton transferred to IVCC after playing last season at Black Hawk.

“Ava is a long, athletic player who can play the 1-3 positions,” Lowe said.

The freshman class includes St. Bede alums Ashlyn Ehm and Quinn McClain, who helped the Bruins to a state appearance as juniors; Woodland alum Ella Derossett; Serena graduate Jenna Setchell; and Streator alum Leah Krohe.

“Our big strength with this team is going to be our freshmen once they learn to adjust to the college level of play,” Lowe said. “Ashlyn brings an inside presence and aggressiveness. Quinn is a big guard with good range from 3. Ella brings scoring at all levels of the game and ball handling. Jenna brings energy, defensive presence and scoring, and Leah brings an inside presence.”

Offensively, Lowe expects the Eagles to be a fast-breaking team with a lot of scoring options.

Through four games, McClain is leading the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game, but the Eagles also have five others averaging in double figures in Garman (12.5), Ehm (12), Hatton (11.5), Setchell (10.8) and Derossett (10.5).

Defensively, Lowe said the Eagles will use their length to cause problems for opponents.

IVCC has four players 5-foot-8 or taller in Ehm (5-10), McClain (5-10), Hatton (5-9) and Garman (5-8).

“This team will be fun to watch defensively because of the work they put in to get better,” Lowe said. “This team is very aggressive in both our man and zone. We are very long, which will cause a lot of deflections and steals.”