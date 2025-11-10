IVCC men’s basketball looks to contend for league title despite young roster

Nick Olivero takes the ball to the basket during his senior year at La Salle-Peru last winter. Olivero is a freshman on the IVCC basketball team and is expected to contribute this season. (Scott Anderson)

With its top three scorers from last year gone and its top returning starter out with an injury, the IVCC men’s basketball team will rely on five freshmen and a transfer to lead the way.

Freshman Ahmir Woods from Golda Meir in Milwaukee is leading the team in scoring early on at 21.5 points per game through the first two games, while fellow Golda Meir alumnus Ameer Anderson has put up 17 points per game.

Freshman Robert Bellinger is averaging 11 points, freshman Kam King scored 14 points in the team’s second game and freshman Joshua Mbick scored 17 points in the first game but sat out the team’s second game with a wrist injury.

IVCC coach Chris Herman said Amareon Parker, a transfer from Rockford University, is “the leader of the team.” He’s averaging seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists so far.

Sophomore Hunter Staton, who is from Serena, is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 8.1 points per game last season. Staton, who played in 31 games and started three as a freshman, was injured in a car accident but is expected to return at the end of November.

“He can really shoot the 3,” Herman said.

Sophomores Adrian Moss and Ayipey Salinas also provide experience after seeing time last year. Moss played in 18 games with one start as a freshman, while Salinas played in 30 games with 11 starts, averaging 4.7 points per game.

La Salle-Peru graduate Nick Olivero and Serena alum Tanner Faivre are other freshmen who are expected to contribute.

The Eagles have put up 160 points through two games this season after averaging 70.4 per game last year.

“We can definitely score and will be stronger once Hunter Staton returns,” Herman said. “We are running what we call a flow offense that gets in what are called zoom actions along with the dribble drive. It’s a lot of drive-and-kick mentality.”

Herman is looking for Parker and Bellinger to set the tone defensively.

“Parker and Bellinger are tough defenders who have tough defensive mentalities and are physical,” Herman said. “Their toughness will hopefully permeate the team.”

The Eagles are looking to improve on defense after surrendering 74 points per game last season when the team finished 11-20 overall and 3-3 in the Arrowhead Conference.

“I believe we are a better defensive team than last year, but we aren’t quite as tall,” Herman said. “We are really emphasizing physical play and doing the little things consistently, like proper closeouts, boxing out every time and transition defense.”

Herman hopes for the Eagles (1-1) to contend for the conference title and finish top eight in Region 4.

“These are high expectations for a very young team, but achievable if we focus on the day-to-day process,” Herman said.