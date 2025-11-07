IVCC women’s basketball improves to 2-0: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 78, Blackhawk Technical 58: Five Eagles scored in double figures as IVCC improved to 2-0 with a nonconference victory Thursday in Oglesby.

Ella Derossett led the way for the Eagles as she scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and three steals.

Ava Hatton and Ashlyn Ehm scored 14 points each. Hatton also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Ehm also contributed four steals and three blocks.

Quinn McClain had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals for IVCC, while Jenna Setchell added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 85, Blackhawk Technical 77: Ameer Anderson poured in 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks to lead the Eagles to a victory in a nonconference game in Oglesby.

Ahmir Woods scored 20 points for IVCC (1-1), while Kamrin King added 14 points.

VOLLEYBALL

Milwaukee Area Tech def. IVCC 25-22, 25-23, 25-23: The No. 12-seeded Eagles saw their season end Wednesday with a loss to the No. 5 Stormers in a Region IV Tournament match in Milwaukee.

Kaitlyn Anderson had 10 kills and seven digs for IVCC (11-16), while Aubree Acuncius had 17 assists, seven digs and two aces and Camille Huckleba contributed 10 digs.