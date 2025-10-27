Two IVCC runners qualify for national cross country meet

IVCC freshman Addyson Miller, an Ottawa graduate, runs during the NJCAA Division II Region IV Meet on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Geneva. Miller placed 12th to qualify for the national meet. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The IVCC women’s cross country team had two runners qualify for the NJCAA Division II national meet by placing in the top 15 at the Region 4 Meet on Saturday at Settler’s Hill Cross Country Course in Geneva.

IVCC freshman Addyson Miller, an Ottawa graduate, placed 12th in the 5-kilometer race in 23:54, while sophomore and Fieldcrest alumnae Tatiana Serna finished 15th in 24:51.

The national meet is Nov. 8 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

“We knew Addy had so much potential coming into the season. She really fought all the way through these last couple of races to lead our women in some competitive fields,” IVCC coach Matt Baker said. “And Tati has been such an important member of the team. Always giving everything she has, even when struggling with injuries. She’s the first person to want to push herself and her teammates to try harder. This is a great way to recognize all she’s done for the Eagles.”

The two national qualifiers helped the Eagles to a second-place finish, tallying 58 points to finish behind Moraine Valley (18).

Meghann Ostler (19th, 25:32), Kailey Goetsch (22nd, 26:12), Sophia Woods (26th, 27:24) and Claire Durdan (32nd, 30:27) also ran for IVCC.

“I’m so proud of these young women. They all did what they had to do Saturday to make sure the team succeeded,” Baker said. “We’ve been working to build these programs over the past three years of the cross country program, and this group has shown the progress we’re making. I hope success like this can inspire more of our local runners to consider being part of IVCC in the future.”

In the men’s 8K, Oliver Ruvalcaba (30th, 36:30), Kevin Rynke (33rd, 38:27), Ayden Barajas (34th, 39:40) and Vance Redlich (36th, 43:35) competed for the Eagles.