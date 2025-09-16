St. Acutis golf finishes sixth at IESA golf

The St. Carlo Acutis boys golf team placed sixth in the IESA state tournament Friday at Metamora Fields Golf Club in Metamora.
The Miracles carded a 364 to finish behind Effingham St. Anthony (335), Mahomet-Seymour (338), Homer Glen Homer (341), Pekin Broadmoor (346) and Normal Epiphany (360).
Grady Mueller led St. Acutis, as he carded a 7-over-par 78 to tie for 19th. Also for the Miracles, Dax Manicki shot an 86, Webb Hanson had a 91, and Jax Barto added a 109.
St. Acustis advanced to state by winning Sectional G at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac. The Miracles shot a 322 to beat Winfield Wheaton Christian (329).
Mueller led St. Acutis with a 70 to tie for second. Rounding out the scores for the Miracles were Manicki (74), Barto (89) and Hanson (89).
Manicki hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole.