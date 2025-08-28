IVCC women’s soccer looks to improve win total again in 2025

L-P's Faith Gonzalez keeps the ball away from Morris's Joria Ferrell during a Class 2A Regional semifinal last season in La Salle. Gonzalez is one of several freshmen expected to make an impact for IVCC this fall. (Scott Anderson)

The IVCC women’s soccer team returns key players on all three levels this fall.

La Salle-Peru graduates Danica Scoma and Abigail Poole were among the team’s top offensive weapons last year, as they had nine goals and five assists each.

“They did a great job last year,” IVCC coach Sabrina Poole said. “I know they will dominate up on top again.”

Defensively, Tyanna Clark and Delilah Orozco return. Aurora Reed is back at goalkeeper.

“They have the speed that will help us build connections on the field,” Sabrina Poole said about her returning defenders.

Streator product Josie Goerne also is back after she was “a very important player in the back last year,” but she’ll be moving to the midfield because of her ball control. Scoma also will play with Goerne in the midfield.

“They do an amazing job connecting passes and communicating with the team,” Sabrina Poole said.

The Eagles also are adding some impact freshmen in Kalie Anderson, Noemi Arteaga, Sophie Bratkovich and Faith Gonzalez.

“Many of our girls have played together in high school or even club soccer,” Sabrina Poole said. “They have a strong relationship inside and outside of soccer. We even have some who continued to play summer leagues this past summer.”

Along with Scoma and Abigail Poole up top, Sabrina Poole looks for Arteaga to contribute offensively as well.

“I’m expecting our offense to take more shots outside of the box,” Sabrina Poole said. “We have players with so much power, like Noemi Arteaga. She has a powerful kick, and I see her taking plenty of free kicks this season.”

Defensively, the Eagles have plenty of options, some of whom will play offense as well, in Orozco, Bratkovitch, Anderson and Coral Garcia.

The Eagles went 5-9-2 last season after going 1-12 in 2023.

“Our goal this season is to surpass last year’s win total,” Sabrina Poole said. “We had the same goal last year, and the girls did just that. I am looking forward to them doing it again.

“I have an amazing group of girls, and I’m so excited to see what they can achieve this year.”