IVCC cross country has ‘strongest women’s team’ in program’s three years

In just its third season as a program, IVCC coach Matt Baker is looking for big things from the women’s team.

“This is certainly the strongest women’s team we’ve had in the program’s short three-year history,” Baker said. “I’d love to see them win conference this year, especially since we’ll be hosting the meet, and after that try to be much more competitive in the Region IV tournament. Given the quick turnover in junior college programs, it’s hard to say at this point what our competition will look like. We’ll see a number of our conference competitors in a few weeks at the Early Season Opener at Carl Sandburg College. At that point, we’ll be able to start setting some competitive goals for the season.”

The women’s team returns Tatiana Serna, Meghann Ostler, Kailey Goetsch and Claire Durdan.

“Serna was dealing with some minor injuries last year that were slowing her down at the end of the season,” Baker said. “We’re hoping that’s all in the rearview and she’ll be back in top form this year. I’m also excited to see Ostler. She has really been putting in some work in the offseason. She’s probably in the best running shape she’s ever been in. We’re hopeful she sets quite a few PRs (personal records) this year if she can keep building on her summer progress.”

The women’s team also added Ottawa graduate Addyson Miller and La Salle-Peru alumnae Sophia Woods.

“Addy was among the top women running for a strong Pirates team last year,” Baker said. “We’re looking forward to her being one of our leaders on the women’s side. Sophia only started running cross country her senior year of high school, but got off to a solid start. She’s another one who has been working through the summer and I’m hopeful that running with some of our more experienced women this year will really help her see some big improvements.”

On the men’s side, Kevin Rynke is the Eagles’ lone returning runner.

The team did add several second-year college students who didn’t compete last year but wanted to get back into sports in Oliver Ruvalcaba, Vance Redlich, Ayden Barajas and Nolan Sutherland.

“Oliver Ruvalcaba was a solid runner for Ottawa two years ago,” Baker said. “He opted not to run in college last fall, but we’re excited to have him on the squad this season. Vance Redlich, Ayden Barajas and Nolan Sutherland are all athletic but haven’t run cross country before. It’s going to be all about building experience and endurance with the guys this year.”

Baker said this fall will be about improving for the men.

“The men’s team is going to be very inexperienced and we’re still getting to know what everyone is capable of,” Baker said. “We’re going to focus on helping each of them develop and I think some of them might surprise themselves with how well they can do once they get used to the nature of cross country running. At the very least, we’re going to have a fun season and keep building for the future.”