IVCC golf has high expectations despite just one returning starter

Chandler Creedon aims for the green during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship in July. Creedon is a freshman at IVCC after helping Ottawa to the Class 2A state title last fall. (Scott Anderson)

The IVCC men’s golf team only returns one starter from last year’s team in Carson Zellers, but the Eagles also return a strong group of freshmen who will contribute.

Last fall, Zellers averaged a 79.9.

“Carson has made huge strides in his game from when he came to IVCC,” IVCC coach Nate Rodriguez said. “Zellers will be a key piece to the puzzle for us this fall.”

Headlining newcomers to the starting lineup is Ottawa graduate Chandler Creedon, who helped the Pirates to the Class 2A state championship last year.

“Chandler Creedon will look to continue his success on the collegiate level,” Rodriguez said. “Chandler is a proven winner with a great work ethic. He has had an exceptional summer in local and amateur golf tournaments. Look for Creedon and Zellers to be our one-two punch to lead the team.”

Sophomore Daniel Hoffman steps into the starting lineup, while freshmen Keegan Murphy, Nathan Buchanan and Jake Diaz will compete for the final two spots.

“Losing four of my five starters from last year’s team is definitely an obstacle to overcome,” Rodriguez said. “However, I am confident in the ability of the incoming freshmen to take that next step in their game and fill those roles.

“The goal for this team, as always, is a conference championship and a national tournament berth. Our squad last year was just a few strokes off from advancing to nationals, so I am eager to get that opportunity again. I am excited to see what this team is capable of.”