Jon Prescott wins his first Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship

Jon Prescott hugs his wife Mary and kids Madeline and Charlie after winning the Illinois Valley Mens Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

As the large crowd of onlookers applauded and cheered, Charlie and Madeline Prescott ran onto the 18th green to hug their father, Jon.

With a tap-in putt, Prescott had just secured his first win in the Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship.

“I mean, I’m no Scotty Scheffler, but it was good,” Prescott said about having his children congratulate him. “I’m happy they could be here.

“It feels good.”

Prescott shot a two-round score of 141 to edge Mason Kimberley (142) and Bryer Harris (143).

“I was just listening to some tunes, just having fun and not thinking too much,” Prescott said about the key to his win.

Jon Prescott puts during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

The Mendota native started the tournament with a 4-under-par 68 during Saturday’s round at Oak Ridge Golf Course, putting him in second place entering Sunday’s round at Spring Creek.

Prescott, who said he came into Sunday with “no expectations”, started strong with three birdies in the first six holes around a double-bogey on No. 3.

“That was fun,” said Prescott, who noted he had bragging rights over his father, Tom. “There’s a couple easier par 5s there. Easy birdies. I just made a couple good putts. One thing leads to another, and here we are.”

Prescott had a birdie on No. 10 then had par on six straight holes to maintain a comfortable lead going down the stretch before finishing with back-to-back bogeys.

“The back nine, I just kind of stayed in my groove,” Prescott said. “I knew there had to be some sort of comfortable lead, because everyone was congratulating me already on 17, but you can make a double pretty easy out here anywhere.”

Kimberley, one of the tournament’s co-directors for the last 10 years, was glad to see Prescott claim the trophy.

“Jon Prescott is a friend of mine,” Kimberley said. “He’s been one of the best players in the area, and we just knew it was a matter of time. I’m glad Jon got it done. I’m super happy for Jon. His dad, Tom, was a three-time runner-up, so I’m sure this is special for Tom as well.

“Their family has supported the tournament. Their company, Prescott Brothers Motors, has been the title sponsor since I’ve run the tournament. Without them, this tournament would have actually died off 10 years ago. That makes it even more special that Jon won it.”

Mason Kimberley sinks his put on the 17th hole during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Kimberley finished strong with three consecutive birdies to finish runner-up.

“It was unexpected,” Kimberley said about finishing second. “I didn’t think it was on the radar. The back nine out here is so tough, and to shoot 3-under on the back nine was pretty incredible. The way I finished made it pretty special.

“It’s my second runner-up finish, so I’m hoping one of these years I’ll actually get it done.”

Kimberley, who shot a 73 on Saturday and a 69 Sunday, said patience and his putting was key to his performance.

“I got off to a little bit of a rough start with a double-bogey on No. 4, which is normally a birdie hole,” Kimberley said. “After that double bogey, I had 10 pars in the next 11 holes with a birdie on No. 6. I was making all these pars, and it felt like my round wasn’t going anywhere, but you just have to be patient, and it paid off.

“I made all the important putts down the stretch, including par saves, and I made about a 20-foot fast downhill putt to finish.”

Bryer Harris puts during the Illinois Valley Mens Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Harris started the round four strokes back after shooting a 71 on Saturday.

Harris, who claimed the Junior title for players ages 21 and under, recorded three birdies on the front nine on his way to an even-par 72 for the round.

“It feels really good,” Harris said about placing third. “I started the year playing not very well, then I’ve been able to put together a couple good rounds.

“I just stayed out of trouble. I hit it on the fairway, hit it on the green and two-putt. I didn’t do anything special, but I didn’t do anything really bad at all.”

Caleb Dzierzynski (144), Berry Memorial champion Jaydon Nambo (145), Chandler Creedon (145), Baley Lehr (145) rounded out the top five.

Nathan Potthoff (147) won A flight, followed by Connor Baker (151) and Bryson Smith (152). Chris Cyr (152), Dan Herrmann (154) and Austin Cinotto (160) placed top three in B flight. Jonathan Dew (171), Tayven Orozco (173) and Clayton Buffington (173) took home trophies in C flight. Ron Noel (154) won the Senior class and Glen McKingan (157) won the Legends class.

Pine Hills won the team title.