Baley Lehr looks to stay on top of IV Men’s Golf Championship

Baley Lehr tees off during a past Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship. Lehr won the tournament last year and in 2018-20. (Scott Anderson)

Baley Lehr was back on top of the Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship last year.

Lehr won his fourth area crown after winning three straight from 2018-20. He also was runner-up in 2021 and 2022 and placed fourth in 2023.

Lehr looks to be in contention once again this weekend.

“I have had some ups and downs recently, but overall my game has been very good and consistent this summer,” Lehr said. “I think the main key is just to take advantage with my driver this week and stay mentally focused every shot. If I can do those things, then I think I will have a really good shot to contend and hopefully win.”

Saturday’s first round is at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course, and the final round will be played at Spring Creek Golf Course. More than 160 golfers are in the field.

“I have played a couple times recently at Spring Creek, and it’s in great condition,” Lehr said. “I have heard Oak Ridge is in really good shape right now as well, so I am excited for both courses. They are both challenging courses that take some really good play to come out with good scores.”

TJ Templeton lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship last summer at Mendota Golf Club. (Scott Anderson)

It’s the first time since 2012 that Spring Creek is hosting the tournament.

“I think all golfers will be hoping to get off to a fast start in round one at Oak Ridge since Spring Creek tends to play more difficult,” tournament director Mason Kimberley said. “Oak Ridge will be about accumulating as many birdies as possible, while Spring Creek will be about avoiding double bogeys and worse. No lead will be safe going into the back nine at Spring Creek on Sunday, so anyone within a few shots may be able to make up some ground.

“My prediction is there will be plenty of drama this Sunday afternoon.”

Along with Lehr, there are plenty of other contenders in the 46-player Championship class.

Kimberley said he thinks the top contenders – aside from Lehr – are 2024 runner-up TJ Templeton, Doug Pinter, Jon Prescott, 2023 champion Caleb Dzierzynski and Richard Berry Memorial champ Jaydon Nambo.

“I have been playing OK this year,” Templeton said. “Between real estate and golf lessons, I don’t get to play enough, but most people can say that. I will get a few days of practice in this week and hope for the best come the weekend.”

Kimberley, the Spring Creek club champ and course record holder, also expects to contend.

“My ceiling is high, but my game has been a bit streaky this summer,” Kimberley said.

Mason Kimberley golfs on the 17th hole during the Illinois Valley Mens Golf Championship last year at Mendota Golf Club. (Scott Anderson)

The field also includes former champions Brian Lehr (2022), Troy Bauer (2021), Jeremy DeBernardi (2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2013) and Chris Coleman (2011).

Kimberley also expects Jerry Joiner, Drake Stoudt and Ian Roach to contend and said Patrick Guilfoyle, Matthew Morse, Bryer Harris, Mick Resser, Pat Goy, Tony Muscato, Drake Kaufman, Carter Fenza, Ryan Harvey, Ben Cyr, Chandler Creedon and Wyatt Novotny to be “dark horses.”

“The field is very strong,” Templeton said. “There are a lot of good players in the area and a lot of tournament-tested players. The younger generation is really starting to come on.”

Kimberley expects Michael Heuser, Steve Witek, JD Joanis, Rich Williams and Brandon Urbance to contend in A Class, Chris Cyr, Don Bollis, Steve Harvey, Blair Bickett and Tyler Nyman to contend in B Class, Clay Buffington, Beau Fancher, Chance Blumhorst and Tony Arrate to contend in C Class and Spark Larkin, Gary Zeman, Scott Wiesbrock and Fred McCauley to contend in Senior Class. Larkin is the three-time defending senior champion.