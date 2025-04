The Times area high school sports schedule for April 6 through April 12

Streator’s Keegan Angelico one-hands a ground ball against Ottawa at the SHS Athletic Fields. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Med)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, April 7

Baseball: Streator at Reed-Custer, Lexington at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Aurora Central Catholic, Earlville at Newark, Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk, Hiawatha at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Streator at Reed-Custer, Annawan-Wethersfield at Marquette, Seneca at Prairie Central, Lexington at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Aurora Central Catholic, Earlville at Newark, Somonauk/Leland at Putnam Co., Hiawatha at Serena, Ottawa at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Kaneland at Ottawa, Streator at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Fieldcrest (B&G) at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8

Baseball: Reed-Custer at Streator, St. Bede at WFC, Marquette at Dwight, Midland at Seneca, Newark at Earlville, Somonauk at Hinckley-Big Rock, Serena at Hiawatha, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Reed-Custer at Streator, St. Bede at WFC, Marquette at Dwight, Midland at Seneca, Plano at Sandwich, Newark at Earlville, Serena at Hiawatha, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Kaneland at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Princeton, Putnam Co. at Streator (B), Marquette (B&G) at Indian Creek, FCW at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Sandwich (B&G) at Marengo, Somonauk/Leland (B&G) at Hall, 4 p.m.; Ottawa (B&G) at Sycamore, Seneca (B&G) at Clinton, Fieldcrest (B&G) at Dee-Mack, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9

Baseball: Fieldcrest at Tri-Valley, Sandwich at Plano, Newark at La Salle-Peru, Mendota at Somonauk, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Streator at Washington, Gardner-S. Wilmington at WFC, Fieldcrest at Tri-Valley, Sandwich at Morris, Newark at La Salle-Peru, Mendota at Somonauk/Leland, Serena at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at Ottawa, Streator at IVC, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Streator (G) at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

Baseball: WFC at St. Bede, Dwight at Marquette, Seneca at Midland, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: WFC at St. Bede, Dwight at Marquette, Seneca at Midland, Sandwich at Johnsburg, Morris at Somonauk/Leland, Serena at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.; Addison Trail at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Streator at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Streator at St. Bede, 4 p.m.

Track and field: Marquette (B&G) at Seneca (B&G), Somonauk/Leland (B&G), Newark (B&G), Earlville/Serena (B&G) at Sandwich (B&G), 4 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Baseball: Beecher at Seneca, Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley, Sandwich at Freeport, Parkview Christian at Somonauk, Plano at Serena, Earlville at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Sandwich at Streator, Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley, Newark at Batavia, Plano at Serena, Earlville at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

Baseball: Rochelle at Streator, Sandwich at Johnsburg, 10 a.m.; Washington at Ottawa, Parkview Christian at Marquette, Serena at Seneca, Putnam Co. at Newark, 11 a.m.

Softball: Ottawa in Rock Falls round robin, 10 a.m.; Serena at Seneca, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Coal City, 10 a.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Ottawa Doubles Invitational, Streator in Rochelle Invitational, 9 a.m.

Track and field: Fieldcrest (B&G), Sandwich (B&G), Newark (B&G), Somonauk/Leland (B&G) in Mendota’s Gooden Invite, 9:30 a.m.; Streator (B&G) at La Salle-Peru, Marquette (G) at Putnam Co., 10 a.m.